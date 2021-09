The Hill reports that there is a growing realization among Democrats that their plans for a $3.5 trillion social policy spending plan with huge tax raises built in will have to be whittled down. While a project of this magnitude perforce has a lot of moving parts, the most talked about reason has been the several objections voiced by West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin who has said that he would block the measure unless it is substantially revised.

