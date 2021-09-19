CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

A perfect storm of love for PawVilion, a Pollyball gathering with a meaningful message

By Barbara Hendel / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

The 2021 PawVilion, presented by the Toledo Humane Society at the ProMedica Steam Plant in downtown Toledo, raised a net of $155,123.84 and heap of fun for the 199 attendees.

Emcee Lissa Guyton of WTVG-TV, Channel 13 kept the lovely evening on a leash as three dogs welcomed guests during cocktails. Greeting everyone was board chairman Michael P. Henry .

Amid the décor provided by Majer Designs and flowers done by David Swesey Florist, a tasty dinner included shrimp salad, Chianti braised beef short rib, polenta, and Italian vegetables or a vegan/vegetarian option, gluten- and dairy-free stuffed zucchini with polenta, Italian vegetables and chocolate tart with pastry cream and raspberries for dessert.

Jack and Nick Amlin of Amlin Auctions cranked up sales during the auction, which included something for everyone including an in-home dining experience for 8 to 10 provided by Chef Scott of Tree City Catering ($3,300); a private wine experience for 10 provided by Jen McAlear , owner of Urban Pine Winery ($2,900); and the highest bidded item for the night, a photo session to photograph PawVilion 2022’s Pet of the Year provided by Bob and Stevie Grand Lubell , owners and photographers at Grand Lubell Photography which was sold to two people for $6,500 each.

Susan and Allan Block , Chairman and CEO of Block Communications Inc., who hosted the first eight events at their home, provided a $20,000 match for the “Raise the Paw” portion of the evening, which with the auction brought in $105,395.

Parting gifts were dog treats provided by Brewski Bites Pet Treats and Tumbler cups provided by Karnik on Black.

This was the Most successful and profitable year in the nine history of the event. The Humane Society is looking forward to celebrating 10 years of PawVilion in 2022.

They kicked off their socks and shoes and gathered in the sand for the 2021 Pollyball Tournament presented by the Hylant Family Foundation Aug. 21 at International Park.

The 30th annual beach volleyball tournament, in the honor of Polly Hylant-Tracy, who lost her fight with breast cancer in 1990, has raised well over $1 million since its inception in 1991 to support breast cancer detection and awareness programs, including the YWCA's Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Detection Program. The ballpark net of this year's event is $64,000 thanks to the 35 teams and the oodles of sponsors including CRC Group and AIG. Four food trucks provided lunch: Loaded Chicken, PoMo’s Ribs, Koral Hamburg, and Rosie’s Rolling Chef

The winning team was Buckeye Broadband.

The Toledo Club's Party in the Parking Lot XXVIV July 23 was a fun time to see friends while enjoying the fresh air. Arctic Clam set the tempo for cruising through the crowd of 400, sipping libations, and feasting on foods from Swisher Dogs, Baba’s Eats, Papi’s, and Fat Boyz food trucks. Then the headline band, Rumours, enticed folks to dance the night away.

Privy to VIP areas were top ticket holders and sponsors. Meanwhile, some folks enjoyed being indoors in the club’s Red and Centennial rooms on the first floor where Hear Now! and Trez Gregory and Ramona Collins played softer sultry tunes.

Thanks go to the oodles of sponsors including PNC, Shumaker, Loop & Kenderick; ProMedica, Knight Insurance, Edward Jones, Ballas Buick-GMC, Buckeye BroadBand and Toledo City Paper. Several members were also sponsors including William Heck, David Karmol, Greg Kopan, John MacKay, Mark Ralston and Luis Santiago .

The Championship Tournament presented by Toledo Tennis Club in Ottawa Hills was a smashing success for 167 of its members. The long standing tradition at the club started July 18 and ran through Sept. 12, the day of the finals which included 24 doubles and singles matches of all levels. That was after more than 200 matches were played throughout the tournament, Pat Birney , club manager said. Mr. Birney has been at the club for five years, and before then he owned and ran Laurel Hill Tennis for 14 years, teaching nearly everyone in the area tennis, including me, many moons ago.

The boating season is coming to a close, except for the salty dogs who will cruise till the snow flies and then some. Among the clubs that are still in action is the historic Toledo Yacht Club, over 150 years old, which started when power boats were but a dream. It is most noted as host for the annual Mills Trophy Race. But its members do more than cruise around. The Ladies Auxiliary is active with fashion shows, pool parties and more.

Many Toledoans motor into Michigan to Devils Lake or Irish Hills or on Up North to Harbor Springs, Petoskey, Charlevoix, Traverse City, and the Upper Peninsula. Everyone has their favorite vacation spot. Or perhaps you are one who prefers Lake Erie islands such as Put-in-Bay. While summer is ending, fall still offers opportunities to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.

Original Nancy Drew Mysteries author Millie Benson may have passed in 2002, but the venerable author and longtime Blade reporter received another posthumous honor on Sept. 11. The The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Ms. Benson posthumously with its Women in American History Award. The honor was accepted on behalf of Millie’s family by Julie K. Rubini , the founder of Claire’s Day and author of Missing Millie Benson .

It’s the first time the Ursula Wolcott-Black Swamp Chapter has given this award since its founding in 1894. The award is given to anyone within the community the chapter deems has had an influence on history, said vice regent Debbie Cady .

Blade Fishing Report: Sheepshead fight for anglers' respect

Ask a Lake Erie fishing graybeard for their best recipe for preparing freshwater drum or sheepshead, and their response will likely be some variation of the following:. Remove the fillets and be careful to cut away any dark sections of meat, then soak the fillets in milk for an hour or so to reduce the fishy taste, pat the fillets dry and place the fillets on cedar planks over a hot grill and sprinkle with lemon juice. Brush with melted butter every few minutes, turning the fish once. After about 10 minutes, toss the fish in the trash and eat the cedar plank.
HOBBIES
Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/23

Dogs killed Sept. 10 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:. Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
John Christiansen (1970-2021)

John Christiansen, whose research in solar technology for his longtime employer, First Solar, contributed to patents, died Saturday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 50.
TOLEDO, OH
New executive director named at Ability Center

The Ability Center has hired a new executive director to replace Tim Harrington, who retired after 22 years leading the nonprofit. Stuart James, who was most recently the executive director of the Historic Center for Independent Living in Berkely, Calif., will lead The Ability Center in its continued efforts to create inclusive environments for people with disabilities in northwest Ohio, the center said.
TOLEDO, OH
