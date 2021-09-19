CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: SVU’ 23×01 Advance Review

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw & Order: SVU is back for season 23 on September 23, and for at least this viewer, the first part of the premiere did not disappoint. The central case, continued over from last season’s finale, was compelling and ended in a place that would be downright mean if the second half wasn’t set to air immediately after. We’ll get a little bit of the personal, too. If you want to know how much and for which characters, though, you’ll have to tune in.

