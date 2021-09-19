CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Authorities Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Suffolk County Target

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Authorities are asking the public for information after a woman allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $100 from a Long Island store.

The woman stole the merchandise from a Target in Bay Shore at about 6 p.m. on Monday, July 26, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

She fled the scene in a black Buick Envision, authorities said.

Authorities said the Target is located at 838 Sunrise Highway.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 1-800-220-TIPS.

