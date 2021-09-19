Carrington Volleyball Lose Pair Of Tough Matches

Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls volleyball battled on Saturday afternoon but came up a bit short losing to Central Cass 3-0 (25-17, 27-25, 26-24) and Langdon 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20). Langdon defeated Central Cass 3-2, scoring a 15-13 victory in the fifth set to hand the Squirrels their second loss of the season, both five setters in the past week. The Squirrels were defeated by Northern Cass 3-2 earlier in the week.