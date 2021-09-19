CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook targets potentially harmful real networks, aims to use rulebook against fake

Facebook Inc., the Menlo Park, California-headquartered American multinational social media giant that owns four of top six internet services providers such as Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, had been working out a much stiffer approach to shut-in coordinated groups of real-user accounts engaged in harmful activities on its platform, while the social media tycoon would look to exploit the same stratagem what its security teams usually exercise to fend off fake accounts, the company had said in a statement on Friday.

Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Facebook has a secret system granting 5.8 million high-profile users immunity from its rules, a new report says

Facebook has a system protecting elite users from being reprimanded for breaking content rules, the Wall Street Journal reports. The company's "XCheck" system has protected Donald Trump, Doug the Pug, and other "influential" figures. But Facebook employees have expressed disapproval with giving special treatment to users, the WSJ reports.
INTERNET
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
boropark24.com

Investigation Reveals that 1,000 Facebook Employees Reads WhatsApp Messages that May be Harmful to Others

The privacy promised by WhatsApp, which often proclaims its “end-to-end encrypted” messaging service, may not be as ironclad as the company claims. New users who sign up for WhatsApp are informed that “your messages and calls are secured so only you and the person you’re communicating with can read or listen to them, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp,” however ProPublica, a non-profit news agency that investigates issues of public interest, reported, “Those assurances are not true.”
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Facebook introduces new tactic to fight ‘social harm’

Facebook Inc. said today it’s expanding its horizons when it comes to tackling coordinated behavior on the platform that might cause harm. The social media giant has for a long time cracked down on “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” although Facebook said that alone isn’t good enough. The company now wants to concentrate its efforts to tackle coordinated authentic behavior.
INTERNET
Daily Herald

Facebook bans German accounts under new 'social harm' policy

Facebook removed almost 150 accounts and pages linked to anti-lockdown demonstrators in Germany, the company announced Thursday, under a new policy focused on groups that spread misinformation or incite violence but who don't fit into the platform's existing categories of bad actors. The accounts on Facebook and Instagram spread content...
INTERNET
The Markup

Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Change That Blocks Watchdogs from Gathering Data

Facebook has begun rolling out an update that is interfering with watchdogs monitoring the platform. The Markup has found evidence that Facebook is adding changes to its website code that foils automated data collection of news feed posts—a technique that groups like NYU’s Ad Observatory, The Markup, and other researchers and journalists use to audit what’s happening on the platform on a large scale.
INTERNET
The Next Web

Surprise surprise: Facebook is ignoring Instagram’s harmful impact on teens

Facebook officials had internal research in March 2020 showing that Instagram – the social media platform most used by adolescents – is harmful to teen girls’ body image and well-being but swept those findings under the rug to continue conducting business as usual, according to a Sept. 14, 2021, Wall Street Journal report.
INTERNET
The Week

Facebook researchers reportedly found Instagram is 'harmful' for a 'sizable percentage' of young users

Leaked documents suggest Facebook is aware that Instagram is harmful for many young users, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The Journal reported Monday that Facebook has in recent years conducted studies into the way the photo sharing app Instagram affects young users, and researchers "found that Instagram is harmful for a sizable percentage of them, most notably teenage girls." The report cites a 2019 internal slide summarizing the research, which states, "We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls."
INTERNET
cyberscoop.com

Facebook says it will step up efforts to stop coordinated campaigns that cause harm

Facebook will ramp up efforts to curb coordinated activities from real users who are connected to dangerous activities in the real world, such as promotion of vaccine misinformation and organizing violence, the company said Thursday. The new policy is an attempt to address a gap in the platform’s enforcement against...
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Boots Anti-Vaccine Group Under New ‘Social Harm’ Rules

In a move that will crack down on some of the most extreme and well-organized extremist groups, Facebook’s security team said Thursday that it will more aggressively go after groups that engage in “Coordinated Social Harm”—a term aimed at online clubs that are evading the company’s existing rules while engaged in threatening offline behavior.
TECHNOLOGY
