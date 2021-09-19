Facebook targets potentially harmful real networks, aims to use rulebook against fake
Facebook Inc., the Menlo Park, California-headquartered American multinational social media giant that owns four of top six internet services providers such as Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, had been working out a much stiffer approach to shut-in coordinated groups of real-user accounts engaged in harmful activities on its platform, while the social media tycoon would look to exploit the same stratagem what its security teams usually exercise to fend off fake accounts, the company had said in a statement on Friday.www.financial-world.org
