The hammer came down Wednesday on what cops say was a $1 million cocaine and fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre. “When you take $1 million in drugs off the street, when you take the money that you see in these containers off the street, that has to have a very serious impact on drugs in the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Mayor George Brown was quoted by the Times Leader as saying. “This is one of the largest drug busts, if not the largest, in the history of the city of Wilkes-Barre.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO