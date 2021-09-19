Family Members Career History - Kortney Coons

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In reference to the article on September 15th - Superior Court Article “Connecticut Man Charged With Drug World Kidnapping & Attempting Murder In Barnet”. After reading and being stunned by the more frequent talk of Mr. Walter Goodell in the recent article written by Todd Wellington, I have come to question what the importance of Mr. Goodell’s former career in law enforcement has to do with the alleged crimes that occurred in Barnet. I find it distasteful that the article has as much concentration on the father of the alleged violator and victim as it does. I don’t think I have seen another article giving the details of alleged perpetrators or victims parents or guardians careers the way this did.

