Passing Offense: C- It was a below average offensive game from the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the poor passing game played a big part in this. A strange performance from Spencer Sanders for someone who can pass with the best of them was seemingly outplayed by the Hurricanes’ junior QB, Davis Brin. Brin passed for 224 total yards and was an efficient 19/24. On the flip side, Sanders couldn't seem to keep up with this output from Brin as he put up 173 total passing yards while being less consistent throwing 15/26.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO