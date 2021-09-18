CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Can insurance company deny their personal injury settlement offer after the stature of limitation runs out?

By Asked in Washington, DC
avvo.com
 8 days ago

I am very close to the stature of limitation for personal injury due to the car accident. Insurance made me a settlement offer but with condition that they have to receive information from my medical insurance (Medicare) to see if they made any payment toward the accident. This information cannot be provided before the stature of limitation date. Is there a risk for me to accept the offer on such condition? I understand that since requested information from the Medicare would not be available in time I run over the statue of limitation and the offer may no longer be valid. Can insurance deny me current settlement offer after the statue of limitation runs out?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Wicker Smith Files Insurance Suit Against Florida Trucking Company Over $1M Per Accident Policy Limit

Wicker Smith O’Hara McCoy & Ford filed an insurance lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of State National Insurance Company. The suit pursues claims against Manny’s Bulk Express Inc. and Numa F. Munoz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:21-cv-81767, State National Insurance Company v. Manny’s Bulk Express Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Insurance Company#Medicare#Medical Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Sacramento

Carmichael Restaurant Forced To Pay $167,211 In Back Wage And Fines For Allegedly Breaking Overtime Laws

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A Carmichael restaurant is being made to pay back wages and damages after it reportedly didn’t pay overtime wages to its employees. The U.S. Department of Labor is reporting that  Lido Bar & Grill in Carmichael didn’t record all of the hours its employees worked and broke federal law by not paying them overtime. In a statement on Friday, the Department said the restaurant either, “paid the cooks a salary with no overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek or paid overtime hours in cash at straight-time rates.” As a result of the investigation, the Department...
CARMICHAEL, CA
enr.com

U.S. Announces Revised Vaccine Mandate Rules for Federal Contractors

Millions of federal contractor employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, according to Sept. 24 guidance from the White House Safer Federal Workforce Task Force. It instructs contractors to begin preparations to require most workers to prove they are vaccinated by that date—except for those able to qualify for what the guidance calls “legal accommodations” such as a disability or strongly held religious belief under federal law.
U.S. POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
Quad Cities Onlines

3 Things You May Have to Give Up if You Retire on Social Security Alone

You'll often hear that Social Security won't pay you enough money to cover your bills in full. The reality is that some seniors do manage to pay all of their living expenses with their monthly Social Security benefits. But what sort of lifestyle are those seniors living? Chances are, it's...
LIFESTYLE
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy