Can insurance company deny their personal injury settlement offer after the stature of limitation runs out?

I am very close to the stature of limitation for personal injury due to the car accident. Insurance made me a settlement offer but with condition that they have to receive information from my medical insurance (Medicare) to see if they made any payment toward the accident. This information cannot be provided before the stature of limitation date. Is there a risk for me to accept the offer on such condition? I understand that since requested information from the Medicare would not be available in time I run over the statue of limitation and the offer may no longer be valid. Can insurance deny me current settlement offer after the statue of limitation runs out?