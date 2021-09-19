CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Is legal to not have both parents (married) consent to have our minor child covid vaccinated in FL?

By Asked in Indialantic, FL
avvo.com
 5 days ago

Either parent can authorize medical services for the child, absent a court order regarding legal custody. PLEASE DO NOT PRIVATE MESSAGE ME with followup questions. Instead, you may make a comment below, which will be sent to me automatically. If you need an attorney to assist you, please search in your local area, or click the "Find a Lawyer" link at the top of the page. I am active on AVVO and answer questions only as a public service. I am an Attorney-at-Law, licensed to practice law only in the state of California. Unless we have both signed a formal retainer agreement you are not my client, and my discussion of issues does not constitute legal advice. Contracts, Agreements, and Amendments require a paper document signed in ink. Opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of those who hold other opinions.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Child tax credits: Parents angered as they haven’t received their $300 yet

PARENTS are voicing their anger on social media as they haven't yet received their third installment of the enhanced Child Tax Credit - despite payments being sent out today. Around 60 million eligible families were expected to receive the credit via direct deposit this morning, while those who opted to receive the cash by check will get it through the post in the coming days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
International Business Times

Woman Paralyzed Due To COVID-19 Should Be Removed From Life-Support, Judge Rules

A British woman who was left brain-damaged and paralyzed from the neck down after contracting COVID-19 last year should be allowed to die, a judge has ruled. The unnamed patient at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, England, should stop receiving life-support treatment by the end of October, Judge Hayden ruled Saturday at a trial in the Court of Protection, which oversees hearings centered on adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, Cambridgeshire Live reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
LAW
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avvo#Amendments
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
thecity.nyc

Vaccinate Teens Without Parental Consent, City Child Welfare Agency Says

The city’s child welfare agency has given the green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines to more than 600 minors living in certain juvenile detention and foster homes, including when their parents say no. The Administration for Children’s Services told partner nonprofit groups earlier this month that they are free to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Florida Phoenix

FL’s COVID death toll has reached the 50,000 mark; only two other states have higher numbers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s COVID-19 death cases rose to the 50,000 threshold in September, illustrating the breadth of residents who died in a pandemic that continues to ravage older and younger people in the state. Only California and Texas have had higher numbers of deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The […] The post FL’s COVID death toll has reached the 50,000 mark; only two other states have higher numbers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
L'Observateur

Louisiana Doctor Indicted for Illegally Dispensing Over One Million Doses of Opioids and for $5.1 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in New Orleans, Louisiana, returned an indictment on August 26, 2021 charging a Louisiana physician for his role in distributing over 1,200,000 doses of Schedule II controlled substances, including oxycodone and morphine, outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, and for maintaining his clinic for the purpose of illegally distributing controlled substances. Today’s indictment also charges the physician with defrauding health care benefit programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, of more than $5,100,000, given that the opioid prescriptions were filled using health insurance benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy