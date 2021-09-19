CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Ballmer Has Big Plans For Clippers’ New Arena

By Arthur Hill
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimism was the theme that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer emphasized as he talked about the team’s new arena project with Jabari Young of CNBC. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the $1.8 billion facility, which will be located in Inglewood and called the Intuit Dome. It will become the new home for the franchise in three years.

Sportico

Sporticast: Billionaire Ballmer’s $1.8 Billion Arena, LeBron Selling Media Stake

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Steve Ballmer’s plans for a new $1.8 billion arena for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers broke ground on the new arena, a project years in the making, last week in Inglewood, Calif. Scheduled to be ready for the 2024-25 season, the arena will radically transform the Clippers’ business, giving the team control over every revenue stream, and priority for scheduling, two things the team lacked as a tenant in the AEG-owned Staples Center. Ballmer made it clear when the plans were unveiled that he spared no expense, including tens of millions in added costs for a top-tier scoreboard, sustainable building materials, more leg room and more bathrooms. The hosts also discuss RedBird Capital nearing an investment into LeBron James’ production company, Sportradar’s first week as a public company, and a viral augmented-reality video from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. (You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
XXL Mag

Birdman Says Drake Will Be Richest Rapper, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Biggest

Birdman has made some firm proclamations for both Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During the Cash Money Records CEO's appearance on The Big Facts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Baby affirmed that not only will Drake, who was once signed to Young Money Entertainment—a subsidiary of Cash Money—be the richest rapper, but NBA YoungBoy will surpass his peers to be the biggest rhymer.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
