Steve Ballmer Has Big Plans For Clippers’ New Arena

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Steve Ballmer’s plans for a new $1.8 billion arena for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers broke ground on the new arena, a project years in the making, last week in Inglewood, Calif. Scheduled to be ready for the 2024-25 season, the arena will radically transform the Clippers’ business, giving the team control over every revenue stream, and priority for scheduling, two things the team lacked as a tenant in the AEG-owned Staples Center. Ballmer made it clear when the plans were unveiled that he spared no expense, including tens of millions in added costs for a top-tier scoreboard, sustainable building materials, more leg room and more bathrooms. The hosts also discuss RedBird Capital nearing an investment into LeBron James’ production company, Sportradar’s first week as a public company, and a viral augmented-reality video from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. (You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO