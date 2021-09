A former co-worker of Brian Laundrie has said the missing 23-year-old is “well-versed” in surviving in the wild.The revelation comes as Mr Laundrie, identified as a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, has been missing for more than a week.Investigators have struggled to find any trace of him during six intensive days of searching in the 25,000-acre, swampy Florida reserve where it is believed to have gone. A team of divers joined police and FBI agents using boats and helicopters in the search for him on Thursday.An unnamed source who used to work with Mr Laundrie...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO