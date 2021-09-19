CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Police Remind Cleveland Browns Fans They Can’t Drink Alcohol While Tailgating for Home Opener

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aF4Jj_0c0yuAXo00

In most major cities, football tailgates and alcohol go hand-in-hand. But not in Cleveland, where Browns fans can’t have alcohol at the Muni Lot tailgate spot.

Cleveland 19 News reminded Browns fans of this fun fact a few days ago. Apparently, the Cleveland Division of Police sent out a press release earlier detailing the rules and regulations Cleveland Browns tailgaters must follow in the municipal lot.

Check out the list below, with 10 rules that make a lot of sense and one that Cleveland Browns tailgaters might struggle to follow.

  1. No open pit fires.
  2. Propane grills only (No charcoal).
  3. No alcohol.
  4. Saving spaces prohibited.
  5. You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy.
  6. No in & out privileges.
  7. All litter must be dispensed in trash containers.
  8. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated.
  9. Crossing the shoreway is prohibited.
  10. No private latrines.
  11. Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times.

Cleveland Browns fans start lining up at 7 a.m. just to get into the Muni Lot to tailgate. But they can’t have a single beer to tide them over until the home opener game starts at 1 p.m. EST. A shame.

The press release also specified that “Open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot.” According to Fox News 8, the lot put up signs with that exact reminder about nine years ago. The rules always forbade alcohol in the lot. But police started cracking down almost a decade ago.

“You are not allowed to drink outside on city property. And you are not supposed to be intoxicated in public,” Detective Jennifer Ciaccia with Cleveland Police told Fox News back in 2012. “All the laws can be enforced and they will be enforced.”

Cleveland Browns Fans Speak Out About ‘Booze Ban’ at Muni Lot

Is anyone else a little suspicious about whether Cleveland Browns fans actually follow the no-alcohol rule? When Cleveland 19 News mentioned it on Twitter, several users chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

“I think the police meant to say that Cleveland Browns fans with no alcohol are not allowed at Muni Lot tailgating,” one Browns fan wrote earlier.

Another fan wrote, “This may be one of the most useless warnings ever.”

“It’s not tailgating without some alcohol. They should call it a ‘Parking lot gathering’ instead,” one Twitter user commented.

When Twitter user Bri Alyssa posted the above GIF reaction, someone asked if anyone ever enforces the rule.

“Technically, it’s an open container because it’s a publicly owned place. But I’ve never, ever, seen anyone get in trouble for drinking there unless they’re obliterated and/or causing a scene,” one Cleveland Browns fan responded.

“I always just pour it into a solo cup when I’ve been there. Basically don’t make it obvious and don’t cause any issues. Never had an issue or seen anyone else have issues unless it was deserving,” another person commented.

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Pat Sajak Tosses His Show Card as He Makes Hilarious Blunder on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

During tonight’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, longtime host Pat Sajak mixed up his words, which made for an amusing blooper on the game show. Right before the game show paused for a commercial break tonight, Sajak hilariously misspoke when saying the word “triple.” At least we assume that’s what the veteran host was trying to pronounce when he addressed fans at home at the end of a mid-game round.
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Browns fans beat up each other before home opener

Fists were flying Sunday in Cleveland’s Muni Lot where Browns fans beat up on each other before Baker Mayfield and the boys got a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans. Multiple barrel-chested Browns fans, who’ve been waiting to unleash their energy, squared off in a battle of who could throw the most druken right hooks before destroying a birthday tailgate.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Alcohol Intoxication#American Football#Muni Lot#Clevelanddotcom#Fox News 8#Cleveland 19 News#Twitter#Gif
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFL
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland Browns home-opener against the Houston Titans is sold out in spite of a still raging coronavirus pandemic....Browns tickets are now mobile tickets only....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman-Clevelandurbannews.com/ Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio– After losing the first game of the regular season to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday 33-29, the Cleveland Browns will face off with the Houston Texans at 1 pm on Sun, Sept 19 at FirstEnergy Stadium for their home opener, and first hand tickets are all gone, even during a still raging pandemic.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Crazy Video Of Browns Fans Is Going Viral

It’s safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans are excited for Sunday’s home opener. The Browns started the 2021 regular season on the road, losing an extremely close contest to the Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland fell to the reigning AFC champions, 33-29, in arguably the best game of Week 1.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Browns fans pack Muni Lot for home opener

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Die-hard Browns fans like Scott Nunnari aren’t taking any chances to tailgate at the Cleveland Browns’ first home game of the season. “I think on opening day it’s especially important for people to get down early to get into their spot and say ‘this is the one we’ve been at for all these years,'” Nunnari said.
NFL
fox4kc.com

Chiefs-Browns game: What fans need to know for the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs regular season is finally here, and thousands of fans are expected to flood to Arrowhead Stadium for the home opener. The Chiefs are taking on the Browns this Sunday, a playoff rematch from last season, and Kansas City is looking to keep its winning streak against Cleveland alive. The Chiefs have won four straight and five of the last six in the series.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy