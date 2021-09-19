Police Remind Cleveland Browns Fans They Can’t Drink Alcohol While Tailgating for Home Opener

In most major cities, football tailgates and alcohol go hand-in-hand. But not in Cleveland, where Browns fans can’t have alcohol at the Muni Lot tailgate spot.

Cleveland 19 News reminded Browns fans of this fun fact a few days ago. Apparently, the Cleveland Division of Police sent out a press release earlier detailing the rules and regulations Cleveland Browns tailgaters must follow in the municipal lot.

Check out the list below, with 10 rules that make a lot of sense and one that Cleveland Browns tailgaters might struggle to follow.

No open pit fires. Propane grills only (No charcoal). No alcohol. Saving spaces prohibited. You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy. No in & out privileges. All litter must be dispensed in trash containers. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated. Crossing the shoreway is prohibited. No private latrines. Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times.

Cleveland Browns fans start lining up at 7 a.m. just to get into the Muni Lot to tailgate. But they can’t have a single beer to tide them over until the home opener game starts at 1 p.m. EST. A shame.

The press release also specified that “Open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot.” According to Fox News 8, the lot put up signs with that exact reminder about nine years ago. The rules always forbade alcohol in the lot. But police started cracking down almost a decade ago.

“You are not allowed to drink outside on city property. And you are not supposed to be intoxicated in public,” Detective Jennifer Ciaccia with Cleveland Police told Fox News back in 2012. “All the laws can be enforced and they will be enforced.”

Cleveland Browns Fans Speak Out About ‘Booze Ban’ at Muni Lot

Is anyone else a little suspicious about whether Cleveland Browns fans actually follow the no-alcohol rule? When Cleveland 19 News mentioned it on Twitter, several users chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

“I think the police meant to say that Cleveland Browns fans with no alcohol are not allowed at Muni Lot tailgating,” one Browns fan wrote earlier.

Another fan wrote, “This may be one of the most useless warnings ever.”

“It’s not tailgating without some alcohol. They should call it a ‘Parking lot gathering’ instead,” one Twitter user commented.

When Twitter user Bri Alyssa posted the above GIF reaction, someone asked if anyone ever enforces the rule.

“Technically, it’s an open container because it’s a publicly owned place. But I’ve never, ever, seen anyone get in trouble for drinking there unless they’re obliterated and/or causing a scene,” one Cleveland Browns fan responded.

“I always just pour it into a solo cup when I’ve been there. Basically don’t make it obvious and don’t cause any issues. Never had an issue or seen anyone else have issues unless it was deserving,” another person commented.