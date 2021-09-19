Tommy Dreamer Releases Statement Following Controversial Comments on Dark Side of the Ring
The latest episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring covered the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" involving WWE Superstars flying home from a European Tour in 2002. During the episode, a flight attendant who worked that flight accused Ric Flair of sexually harassing her after he allegedly stripped naked and began parading around the plane before cornering her. But while fans were furious with "The Nature Boy" over these allegations, many were just as mad at Tommy Dreamer for the statements he made throughout the episode.comicbook.com
