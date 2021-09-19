Tommy Dreamer Releases Statement Following Controversial Comments on Dark Side of the Ring

Comedian/actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson passed away at age 55. Deadline reports his cause of death hasn’t been revealed but he reportedly died earlier this month. A.J. was best known for his role of the addict and thief Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party. A.J.’s Friday co-star Ice Cube broke his silence on social media. He said he was sad to hear about the news and wished he could have brought him in for Last Friday. Take a look:

