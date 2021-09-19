CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Tommy Dreamer Releases Statement Following Controversial Comments on Dark Side of the Ring

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring covered the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" involving WWE Superstars flying home from a European Tour in 2002. During the episode, a flight attendant who worked that flight accused Ric Flair of sexually harassing her after he allegedly stripped naked and began parading around the plane before cornering her. But while fans were furious with "The Nature Boy" over these allegations, many were just as mad at Tommy Dreamer for the statements he made throughout the episode.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar New WWE Contract Details Revealed

Brock Lesnar’s new WWE contract will reportedly carry him through early 2023. Lesnar returned to WWE at the end of Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, right after Reigns’ retained over John Cena. This was his first appearance since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, and since his last contract expired in the summer of 2020.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Tommy Dreamer
Person
Flight
firstsportz.com

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee scheduled for a wrestling appearance

AJ Lee, also known as April Mendez, is scheduled to make a rare wrestling appearance in November. The former WWE Superstar will be appearing at a wrestling convention at The Big Event in New York. This will be the first time, in a very long time that, Lee will be seen making a public wrestling appearance.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Aalyah Mysterio Shows Off New Tattoo

Aalyah Mysterio is all about her family legacy and she wanted to keep those people close to her at all times. This inspired a new tattoo for Rey Mysterio’s daughter and she was very happy to recently show it off. It is unknown if Aalyah Mysterio will ever return to...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Side Of The Ring#Combat#A European Tour
HOT 97

Ice Cube Breaks Silence Following Reports Of The Death Of ‘Friday’ Comedian/Actor Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson

Comedian/actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson passed away at age 55. Deadline reports his cause of death hasn’t been revealed but he reportedly died earlier this month. A.J. was best known for his role of the addict and thief Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party. A.J.’s Friday co-star Ice Cube broke his silence on social media. He said he was sad to hear about the news and wished he could have brought him in for Last Friday. Take a look:
CELEBRITIES
ringsidenews.com

Finn Balor’s Demon Destroys Happy Corbin After WWE SmackDown

WWE brought a big show to Madison Square Garden this week. The show’s final moments saw Finn Balor’s Demon return to face Roman Reigns, but then he took out another heel after the show. After SmackDown went off the air, Happy Corbin, Baron Corbin’s new gimmick, came out to confront...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Issues Follow-Up Statement

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been receiving backlash over the Dark Side of the Ring’s episode on the infamous WWE “Plane Ride from Hell” from May 2002, which aired last Thursday. Flair released a statement earlier tonight, and issued the following follow-up to Wrestling Inc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Botched Ending To WWE RAW Match Leads To Wrong Person Being Announced As Winner

There was an odd ending to the Nikki A.S.H. vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka match on last night’s episode of WWE RAW. During the closing stages of the match, Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover, but Tamina kicked out just as the referee counted to three. However, Tamina’s music played, and the ring announcer declared her the winner.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Talks Dark Side Of The Ring’s ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ Episode

The second half of Dark Side of the Ring season three is kicking off with their episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. Ric Flair allegedly exposed himself to a flight attendant on the trip. He spoke with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast about the episode. “God, I’ve...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
Popculture

Hulk Hogan Devastated by Death of 'Loyal Friend' and Dog Duke

Hulk Hogan is mourning the loss of his "loyal friend." On Wednesday, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame went to Twitter to announce that his dog Duke died. Hogan showed two photos of Duke and said that he's "so sad" about the loss. Hogan added, "I love you, Duke," at the end of the Tweet.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk On Bron Breakker’s Ring Name

AEW star CM Punk took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on WWE NXT star Bron Breakker. A fan tweeted how the son of Rick Steiner is WWE’s answer to saving the future of men’s wrestling in their company, adding that people will get used to the name. The fan...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling legend takes a shot at Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan can undoubtedly be counted among the greatest wrestlers of any era, having personally contributed to spreading the popularity of wrestling in every corner of the world. Despite his undeniable technical and acting skills, the reputation of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has been questioned multiple times in recent years due to a number of controversial incidents.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy