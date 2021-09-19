No Time to Die, Dune Secure China Release Dates
The Chinese government has been limiting the release of imported films and some movies such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals aren't expected to be released in the country. However, there are other big 2021 films that have officially been given release dates in China. Dune, the highly-anticipated sci-fi/adventure from Denis Villeneuve and No Time to Die, the long-awaited new James Bond film, will both be hitting theaters in China next month.comicbook.com
