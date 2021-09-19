No Time to Die, Dune Secure China Release Dates

Bond is back. Really, properly, definitely back. ‘No Time to Die’ was the first high-profile Covid cultural casualty: due to come out in April 2020, it was postponed again and again, but will finally be released in cinemas on September 30. Tickets went on sale this week, so you can book now to see the biggest film of the year. If you want to get in first, many cinemas are holding midnight screenings on September 29, but to really super-size your Bond experience, get involved in one of these events. After all, you only live twice.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO