Elon Musk pulled his 'last remaining house' off the market after vowing last year to get rid of nearly all his possessions

Elon Musk listed a Bay Area mansion for $37.5 million while seeking to offload his possessions.

The house was listed in June, but the listing was taken down last week, according to Zillow records.

Musk pledged in 2020 to sell "almost all physical possessions" to fund the colonization of Mars.

Elon Musk has almost followed through on his pledge to sell off his entire $100 million real-estate portfolio , but it appears he's hanging on to at least one property.

In June, Musk said he'd offloaded all his houses except for one, which he said he rented out for events , in the California Bay Area.

"Decided to sell my last remaining house," Musk tweeted about the home in June. "Just needs to go to a large family who will live there."

Zillow records show the home was listed for sale by owner on June 13 for $37.5 million. The listing was removed by owner, however, on September 11, according to Zillow and first reported by the New York Post .

A Zillow listing for 891 Crystal Springs Road in Hillsborough, California. Zillow

Per the listing, the sprawling 1961 mansion has 16,000 square feet of interior space and sits on 47 acres in Hillsborough, California. The home has an 11-car garage, a ballroom, 10 bathrooms for just six bedrooms, and access to hiking trails. "It's a special place," Musk wrote in a June tweet.

He purchased the property for just over $23 million in 2017 from Christian de Guigné IV, whose aristocratic family owned the property for over a century.

While there seemed to have been no active push to sell the property, as it was listed without an agent, the couple of months the home spent on the market speak to Musk's larger plan to offload his assets.

In May 2020, Musk tweeted that he planned to sell "almost all physical possessions" and would "own no house."

He is dedicating as much money as he can to colonizing Mars , and is selling his material possessions to fund this, he told Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Insider's parent company, Axel Springer, in a December interview. He's sold a smattering of homes in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, including a $7 million home that once belonged to the actor Gene Wilder and a $29 million mansion snapped up by a Chinese billionaire.

"It's going to take a lot of resources to build a city on Mars," Musk told Döpfner. "I want to be able to contribute as much as possible to the city. That means just a lot of capital."

Musk tweeted that his current primary residence was a prefab tiny home worth $50,000 in Boca Chica, Texas, that he rents from SpaceX, his aerospace company.

SpaceX over the weekend completed the world's first all-tourist flight to orbit , opening the door to private space tourism and Musk's ultimate vision for the company.