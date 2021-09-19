CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Clyburn, Yarmuth say Congress might miss Sept. 27 infrastructure deadline

By Brianna Crummy
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MLqs_0c0ytGsN00
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the House majority whip, chairs a congressional hearing. | Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

Reps. Jim Clyburn and John Yarmuth both said Sunday that there is a chance Congress will not vote in time to meet the Sept. 27 deadline for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a date of Sept. 27 for the infrastructure bill the Senate passed in August, which some progressives in the party only agreed to support if the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill was voted on as well. Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Clyburn (D-S.C.) , the House majority whip, said that the passage of the infrastructure bill may not be doable in the time frame since the reconciliation package won’t be done by that time.

“That’s why we have so much work going on now,” Clyburn said. “Our leadership is on this. We are working with everybody in all corners of our party. They’re trying to get to a common ground on all of these issues. And now few are very comfortable that we are going to get there.”

He added: “The question is, are we going to work to get to our goal for Sept. 27? Yes, we are going to work hard to reach that goal, and sometimes you have to kind of stop the clock to get to the goal. We’ll do what’s necessary to get there.“

Yarmuth (D-Ky.), the House budget chair, echoed Clyburn’s prediction, noting that passing the social spending priorities wouldn’t be possible before the vote set for the physical infrastructure package, which has bipartisan support.

“I would say we're probably going to slip past the Sept. 27 date, sometime into early October would be my best guess,” Yarmuth said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Both members of Congress argued that the components of the reconciliation bill are more important than the price tag, which is garnering push back from members of both parties.

“These are not frivolous matters. If we have a desperate deficiency in social infrastructure in this country, access to affordable child care, the absence of early childhood education, the infrastructure for senior care,” Yarmuth said. “I think that’s what we need to focus on, not the money.”

“I also said last week that we ought to stop focusing on the number and start looking at what needs to be done,” Clyburn said. “And so it may be 3.5, it may be close to that or it may be closer to something else. So I think that we are really focused on the American people and think about what it takes to get us in a good place — and then let the numbers take care of themselves.”

Comments / 15

Patrick Lee
4d ago

"More important than the price tag"? This tells you everything you need to know. It's an ideological power grab meant to last for generations.

Reply(1)
6
NYfaninAZ
4d ago

Republicans should pull there support of the bipartisan infrastructure bill if not voted on as agreed by 9/27. The Biden administration has caused incalculable damage to the nation over the course of this still-ongoing fiasco. The very least we can ask of them is to quit lying about what’s really going on.

Reply
4
313 BORN
4d ago

democrats don't want to miss the deadline, Trump budget ends Sept 30. Thus the added $3.5 trillion is on Biden.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
John Yarmuth
Axios

Pelosi calls raising the debt ceiling a bipartisan responsibility

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a "dear colleague" statement Sunday evening, calling on Congress to act in a bipartisan manner to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Why it matters: Congress is fast approaching an October deadline to raise the nation's debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown. But the issue has become a thorny partisan stand-off.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Infrastructure#House#Ap#Cnn#American
Marietta Daily Journal

Manchin says Congress can’t meet Sept. 27 goal on Biden’s agenda

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin cast doubt on the timeline for pushing President Joe Biden’s economic agenda through Congress, suggesting that a late September target for a House vote on infrastructure spending is unrealistic. Manchin, a Democrat whose vote is crucial in the evenly split U.S. Senate, renewed his objections...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
New York Post

Manchin, Sinema and even the Squad might just stop the $3.5T monstrosity

Can Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema save America from ruin? All of Washington is watching as Monday’s deadline approaches for a House showdown over the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate. Moderate and progressive Democrats are each trying to call the other’s bluff. The question is whether one side blinks or both cut a deal. If neither happens, that will be good news for fiscal sanity and bad news for President Biden’s agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wosu.org

Brown Touts Infrastructure Plan As Congress Prepares For Vote

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is touring the state to build support for a the multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill that's working its way through Congress. Brown said Ohio would get nearly $12 billion in the current infrastructure plan which started as a bipartisan proposal among senators, including U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Metro News

US Congress faces funding, debt ceiling deadlines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Congress remains at a standstill about funding the federal government and preventing a breach of its borrowing limit as the legislative body approaches pressing deadlines and Democrats simultaneously work on achieving their policy goals. Lawmakers face a Sept. 30 deadline to approve the necessary funding...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
120K+
Followers
7K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy