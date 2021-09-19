Raise a Glass to CraftHaus’ Seventh Anniversary
By Lauren V. | Las Vegas, NV | CraftHaus Brewery
CraftHaus Brewery has reached its lucky number seven. To celebrate the milestone they’re throwing a birthday beer bash– Hausfest on Saturday, September 25 , a night of drinks, food and more.
The Deets
- Hausfest will be at the CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson on Saturday, September 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- For one ticket price visitors will get unlimited pours of brews from CraftHaus and guest brewers.
- Food trucks will be available to purchase delicious foods to pair with your drinks.
- General admission tickets are $40. VIP tickets are $65 and include an extra hour in the brewer’s lounge, food from Soul Belly BBQ, and a 16 oz. logo glass.
For additional informational about HausFest, visit CraftHaus Brewery’s website.
