Las Vegas, NV

Raise a Glass to CraftHaus’ Seventh Anniversary

By Lauren V
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 4 days ago
By Lauren V. | Las Vegas, NV | CraftHaus Brewery

CraftHaus Brewery has reached its lucky number seven. To celebrate the milestone they’re throwing a birthday beer bash– Hausfest on Saturday, September 25 , a night of drinks, food and more.

The Deets

  • Hausfest will be at the CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson on Saturday, September 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • For one ticket price visitors will get unlimited pours of brews from CraftHaus and guest brewers.
  • Food trucks will be available to purchase delicious foods to pair with your drinks.
  • General admission tickets are $40. VIP tickets are $65 and include an extra hour in the brewer’s lounge, food from Soul Belly BBQ, and a 16 oz. logo glass.

For additional informational about HausFest, visit CraftHaus Brewery’s website.

