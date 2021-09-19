Raise a Glass to CraftHaus’ Seventh Anniversary

By Lauren V. | Las Vegas, NV | CraftHaus Brewery



CraftHaus Brewery has reached its lucky number seven. To celebrate the milestone they’re throwing a birthday beer bash– Hausfest on Saturday, September 25 , a night of drinks, food and more.





The Deets

Hausfest will be at the CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson on Saturday, September 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.



For one ticket price visitors will get unlimited pours of brews from CraftHaus and guest brewers.



of brews from CraftHaus and guest brewers. Food trucks will be available to purchase delicious foods to pair with your drinks.



General admission tickets are $40. VIP tickets are $65 and include an extra hour in the brewer’s lounge, food from Soul Belly BBQ, and a 16 oz. logo glass.





For additional informational about HausFest, visit CraftHaus Brewery’s website.



