When Sting and Phil Collins Went Solo at the Secret Policeman’s Ball

Sting and Phil Collins took major steps forward with their respective solo careers when they appeared in 1981's Secret Policeman's Other Ball. The event did not start out as a forum for historic music occasions. The British Amnesty International fundraiser – developed by John Cleese of Monty Python fame, AI executive Peter Luff and entertainment mogul Martin Lewis – began life as a comedy showcase billed as "A Poke in the Eye" in 1976. The event became the Secret Policeman's Ball three years later, when organizers played host to solo performances by the Who's Pete Townshend and Tom Robinson.