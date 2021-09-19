CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Broncos

By Kousha Kangarloo
 4 days ago
Despite throwing for 332 yards to go along with three touchdowns during the Jaguars Week 1 match-up against the Texans, Trevor Lawrence is probably more focused on avoiding having another game throwing multiple picks against the Broncos on Sunday. Especially considering this hard-nosed Denver team is coming in hot after a dominant performance last Sunday against the Giants.

Urban Meyer
