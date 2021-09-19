CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Go-Go’s ‘Flipped Out’ About Their Rock Hall Induction

By Matt Wardlaw
 5 days ago
The question of whether the Go-Go’s would be able to perform at the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has finally been put to rest. Drummer Gina Schock tells UCR during an exclusive interview that while they were initially "flipped out," everything is sorted and all five members will be in attendance.

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

