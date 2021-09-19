CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If I was married in NC, but am currently stationed Active Duty Military in California, where would I file for divorce?

You can file in California, or whichever is your home state of record. You should consult with a legal assistance attorney to determine which state is more beneficial to you. This post is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. This post also does not create an attorney-client relationship. If you think my answer is the best answer and/or helpful to you, please indicate.

Ask a Military Spouse: Should I Marry Him?

I got an email this week from a college student studying neurobiology who is engaged to a Navy guy. After researching possible locations where they might be stationed, the student said she was really struggling. Her question for me was whether she should change her major in order to accommodate their upcoming moves.
Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
Texas abortion: Doctor sued in first known challenges of new law

A Texas doctor who admitted to breaking the state's new abortion legislation has been sued, in what could be a test of how lawful the mandate is. Writing for the Washington Post, Alan Braid said he had carried out a termination on a woman who was in the early stages of her pregnancy but "beyond the state's new limit".
Gabby Petito update - latest: New details in Brian Laundrie disappearance as public invited to visitation

Gabby Petito’s family announced that a memorial visitation open to the public would be held at a funeral home in Holbrook, New York this Sunday. Meanwhile, on Friday, police set out for the seventh day of their search for Brian Laundrie. On Thursday night, the FBI announced that a federal arrest warrant had been issued in relation to the death of Ms Petito. “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms Petito’s homicide,” said Special Agent in charge Michael Schneider.“We...
At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
California Outdoors Q&A: I found a bird band and would like to report it. Whom do I contact?

Q: I found a bird band and I would like to report it. Whom do I contact?. A: Congratulations! First, you need to determine whether the band was issued by the United States Geological Survey’s Bird Banding Lab (BBL). The BBL oversees all permits for banding species protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in the United States. Federal bands have a four-digit prefix, a hyphen and then a five-digit suffix, and display the website reportband.gov (opens in new tab), which is where you report your finding. Older bands displaying a phone number should be reported through the federal website as well. When you submit a report of your finding, the BBL will send you a certificate with information about where the bird was banded.
State Roundup: Md. slow to pay out rental assistance; more vaccine requirements coming in Md.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE PAYOUTS LAG: About $100 million of the $401 million in rental assistance funds that the state has received from the federal government this year have been paid out or processed, Bryan Renbaum reports on data provided to Maryland Reporter.com from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development provided to MarylandReporter.com.
Where I was on 9/11

I remember it like it was yesterday. It was like any other nice fall day in New Mexico. I woke up early to get ready for school. I was a junior at Rio Rancho High School – the same school that was later used to film scenes from the classroom of the fictitious teacher Walter White from Breaking Bad. As I was leaving my house my mom said a plane had flown into the World Trade Center in New York City. The news was on at our house and I glanced at some footage before I left for school. I remember thinking it was some kind of accident with a small plane.
