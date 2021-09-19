CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Minnesota Wild: Matt Boldy ‘living in the moment’ with opportunity

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Wild fans clamored for Matt Boldy to be inserted into the lineup last year and it was close to being a reality late in the year. The 20-year-old forward and former Boston College standout was part of a team skate the morning of Game 6 of the Wild’s first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights and also went through pregame warm-ups. However, in the end, the Wild went with experience over Boldy.

gonepuckwild.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Wild: Who Will Be Minnesota’s New Alternate Captains?

Last offseason, it was announced that longtime captain and face-of-the franchise Mikko Koivu was not going to be offered a new contract and the team would be moving in a different direction. As the season approached, the Wild announced Jared Spurgeon as their second full-time captain in team history. Now,...
NHL
iowawild.com

MINNESOTA WILD TO HOST TOM KURVERS PROSPECT SHOWCASE AT TRIA RINK

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase featuring the Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, Sept. 15 - 19 at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Tom Kurvers Prospect SHOWCASE...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
fox9.com

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets for 2021-22 season go on sale Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale at 10 .m. Saturday through Ticketmaster and at the Xcel Energy Center box office. After starting last season with no fans and eventually having limited fan capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
NHL
KOOL 101.7

Here’s How to See the Minnesota Wild Practice in Duluth

The Minnesota Wild are making a stop in Duluth for an open practice, here's how to watch for free. According to Michael Russo, the Wild plan to fly in to Duluth after their final preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 9th "for a few days of team bonding and practice."
NHL
FanSided

Minnesota Wild: Analytics point to a career year for Kevin Fiala

Continuing the installment of Minnesota Wild Analytics. This series will preview each Wild player’s roles for the upcoming season and explain what analytics suggest for their 2021-22 season. Today we will cover Kevin Fiala. Previously at Gone Puck Wild, we discussed the 2021-22 season for the Minnesota Wild and how...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Conor Garland
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota Wild to practice at Amsoil Arena in October

DULUTH, MN -- The Minnesota Wild will be holding a preseason practice at Amsoil Arena next month. They are scheduled to hold the practice from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Admission is free and open to the public. Normal daily parking rates at the DECC will...
NHL
chatsports.com

Minnesota Wild: What’s in store for Mats Zuccarello this season?

Mats Zuccarello was on pace for a career-year if the NHL would have had an 82-game season. Numbers indicate he will be as productive this season (David Berding-USA TODAY Sports) Continuing the installment of Minnesota Wild analytics. This series will preview each Wild player’s roles for the upcoming season and...
NHL
iowawild.com

MINNESOTA WILD NAMES JOE O’DONNELL NEW RADIO VOICE

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today named Joe O’Donnell radio play-by-play announcer. He will call a majority of Wild games this season. Bob Kurtz will continue to serve as the radio play-by-play announcer for a limited number of home games. Tom Reid will continue as radio analyst and Kevin Falness will continue as executive producer/studio host for all Wild games.
NHL
FanSided

Minnesota Wild: A healthy, confident Marco Rossi eyes roster spot

Marco Rossi doesn’t intend on making his latest visit to Minnesota a short one. “My goal is to make the NHL,” Rossi said in a media availability session during the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Tuesday. “ I know how good I am and know I can make it. I have to prove myself to (the Wild). You have to earn that spot.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Wild#Boldy#Black Aces#Austrian
Kat Kountry 105

Live Like a Minnesota Hockey Star; Two Former Wild Players Put Mansions on the Market

Homes of Former Minnesota Wild Stars Zach Parise and Ryan Suter Are For Sale. Zach Parise and Ryan Suter will forever be tied together in Minnesota sports history. They came to the Wild on the same day with massive multi-year contracts. While their time playing for the Wild was very productive, the team never advanced deep into the playoffs. Now, this past offseason their contracts were bought out by the team.
EDINA, MN
chatsports.com

Boldy, Rossi already showing signs of chemistry

Last night was monumental for some very minor reasons, but still enjoyable ones. The Minnesota Wild (sort of) returned to the ice for the first time in a very long time and fans all around the globe were able to watch Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi play in their colors, again, for the first time.
NHL
markerzone.com

THE MINNESOTA WILD INK KIRILL KAPRIZOV TO NEW CONTRACT

For a guy who has only spent one season in the NHL so far, Kirill Kaprizov just cashed in big time. Last year's Calder Trophy winner as the NHL's Rookie of the Year has inked a new contract with the Minnesota Wild for five years at a total of $45 million. That's $9 million AAV.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Report: Child USA Advocacy Group Calls For Stan Bowman’s Suspension By USA Hockey

In a new report from TSN’s Rick Westhead, the advocacy group Child USA is requesting that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USPOC) suspend Chicago Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman from his position as the General Manager of the USA Men’s Olympic Hockey Team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while he faces allegations that he helped cover up the sexual abuse of two former Chicago players.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting Minnesota Wild Drafts – 2012

The 13th installment in this series has arrived after looking at how the Minnesota Wild did in their first 12 drafts. If you missed any of them or want a refresher, you can find those recaps below:. 2000: Franchise’s Inaugural Draft. 2001: Minnesota Gets Its Captain. 2002: Late Round Woes.
NHL
zonecoverage.com

Should Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy Play on the Same Line?

Fans were already excited about the future entering the inaugural Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. The team has assembled a wealth of top prospects, and many were on display at TRIA Rink last weekend. The State of Hockey was particularly salivating to see first-round picks Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy. Anyone...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
340K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy