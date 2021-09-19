Minnesota Wild: Matt Boldy ‘living in the moment’ with opportunity

Minnesota Wild fans clamored for Matt Boldy to be inserted into the lineup last year and it was close to being a reality late in the year. The 20-year-old forward and former Boston College standout was part of a team skate the morning of Game 6 of the Wild’s first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights and also went through pregame warm-ups. However, in the end, the Wild went with experience over Boldy.