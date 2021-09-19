CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cesar Hernandez starting for White Sox on Sunday

By Sean Montiel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Hernandez is getting the nod at second base while batting eighth in the order against Rangers starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Hernandez for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...

