New Study Explains Why Human Languages Share a Lot of The Same Grammar

By David Nield
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 4 days ago
There are around 7,000 human languages that we know of worldwide, and while they're all unique, they're also more similar than you might have realized – particularly when it comes to the grammar, or the way that sentences can be formed and used. That might be because of certain genetic tendencies, scientists have theorized, or perhaps it's down to the cognitive capacities that all human beings share, like the passage of time that enables us to develop past and future tenses. A new study proposes a different reason behind this shared grammar: the way that we talk about language itself. "We propose that...

www.sciencealert.com

#Language#Grammar
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

