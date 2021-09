Current U.S. travel and border policies for COVID-19 protection are broken and failing the nation. The U.S. border has been closed to citizens of the European Union and the United Kingdom for more than 540 days. Our COVID border protection system has been open to citizens of many other countries, some of which are COVID-19 infection hotspots. The current U.S. travel and border COVID-19 policies are broken. Our COVID border protection system shuts out visitors from countries with low infection rates while allowing entry to others from countries with infection rates more than twice that of ours.

