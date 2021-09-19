Latest On Broncos Ownership, Peyton Manning’s Involvement

The Broncos may or may not be up for sale in the near future. The lawsuit filed by two of deceased owner Pat Bowlen‘s daughters was dismissed by a joint motion over the summer, which seemed indicate that a resolution as to the future of the team had been agreed upon. However, Broncos CEO Joe Ellis has not yet indicated whether one of Bowlen’s seven children (most likely youngest daughter Brittany Bowlen) will become the franchise’s next controlling owner, or if the club will be sold.