Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg moved to February

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been moved up two weeks, the IndyCar Series announced Sunday.

The annual downtown event will run from Feb. 24-27 and culminate with IndyCar’s season opener on the final day. It will be shown on NBC.

The St. Petersburg City Council was set to vote last week on moving the date for “a network television spot and potentially broader coverage,” according to a meeting agenda.

This will be the 11th time the Grand Prix has served as the series’ first race. The last time the event was held in February was the inaugural race in 2003.

The Grand Prix has been held annually at the 14-turn, 1.8-mile street course since 2005. This year’s winner was Belleair resident Colton Herta, a rising star in the series.