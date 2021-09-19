CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg moved to February

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8D9V_0c0ypwMh00
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is moving up two weeks next season. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been moved up two weeks, the IndyCar Series announced Sunday.

The annual downtown event will run from Feb. 24-27 and culminate with IndyCar’s season opener on the final day. It will be shown on NBC.

The St. Petersburg City Council was set to vote last week on moving the date for “a network television spot and potentially broader coverage,” according to a meeting agenda.

This will be the 11th time the Grand Prix has served as the series’ first race. The last time the event was held in February was the inaugural race in 2003.

The Grand Prix has been held annually at the 14-turn, 1.8-mile street course since 2005. This year’s winner was Belleair resident Colton Herta, a rising star in the series.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lakewood’s Terrell Crosby running the ladder to success

ST. PETERSBURG — When Terrell Crosby was 10, he came home every day from school, placed an agility ladder on the ground and started stepping through it — faster, faster, faster. Back and forth, over and over. “My momma didn’t have to tell me to do it, my coach didn’t tell me to do it, nobody told me to do it,” said Crosby, who was given his first used ladder from an uncle. “I did it on my own. I did it every day for hours. I ran the ladder into the night. Then I ran it every day after that.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Owner of St. Petersburg waffle truck Pop Goes the Waffle talks about expansion

ST. PETERSBURG — It’s been a busy couple of years for Sara Fludd. Since first launching her company in 2017, the CEO and founder of Pop Goes the Waffle has become one of the most recognized local food entrepreneurs in the Tampa Bay area. Her coveted liege waffles, which Fludd sells from inside her signature bright blue truck as well as through wholesale and online markets, are a common sight at festivals, events and coffee shops across town.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays postseason merchandise to be available Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays won’t put tickets for their first playoff games on sale to the general public until Sept. 30, but they will have postseason merchandise available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. T-shirts, caps, pins, pennants, koozies and souvenir baseballs are expected to be on sale at the...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets looking for loving homes

Hillsborough — Amalie, Stamkos and Pipkin the Puck. These three 4-month-old Mouseketeers are named after our Stanley Cup champions. They were found in a work truck at Tampa International Airport. They are available separately, but St. Francis Animal Rescue would prefer to keep them together. To meet them, go to StFrancisRescue.org.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Katie Ledecky joining Florida Gators as volunteer swim coach

U.S. Olympic superstar swimmer Katie Ledecky is joining Florida as a volunteer assistant coach and will train for the 2024 Summer Games in Gainesville. “I’m excited to be a part of the University of Florida’s world-class swimming and diving program and train for the 2024 Olympics with Coach Anthony Nesty and the top-tier mid-distance and distance training group,” Ledecky said in a statement. “My years at Stanford, both academically and athletically, were nothing short of incredible and I’m looking forward to the opportunity and challenges that lie ahead in Gainesville.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough sails ahead with MacDill ferry service plan

Hillsborough commissioners dove into the commuter ferry business Wednesday unfazed the projected public investment could reach $54 million before the first boat sails between South County and MacDill Air Force Base in 2025. On a 6-1 vote, commissioners authorized a new four-year agreement with private companies HMS Ferries and South...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Herta
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Cal Foote to miss beginning of season with hand injury

TAMPA — The start of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote’s second NHL season will be delayed potentially by a month by a hand injury. Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois announced during Wednesday’s media day that Foote recently had surgery to repair a tendon in his pinkie finger and will miss all of the preseason and likely the first two to four weeks of the regular season.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Keeping Andrei Vasilevskiy in top form a top priority for Lightning

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has shouldered a remarkable load in goal over the past two seasons. Now, coming off a short offseason and the likelihood he’ll also represent Russia in the Olympics in February, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner could use some load management. “He understands that our priority is...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Indycar#Nbc#The Grand Prix#Belleair
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times wins 6 awards for features journalism

The Tampa Bay Times won six awards in the 2021 Society for Features Journalism Excellence-in-Features contest announced this week. All winning work was published in 2020. Lane DeGregory won first place in short features for “When Vivian Was 6, She Met a Cute Boy Named Ray. 86 Years Later, This Is Their Story.” The judge said DeGregory, a master of long form journalism, shined in the short form. “Lane’s choice to focus on specific years allows her to efficiently tell this story and to do so with emotion,” the comments note.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Hitting Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier costs Blue Jays’ Ryan Borucki, Charlie Montoyo

ST. PETERSBURG — There were consequences for the Blue Jays hitting Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier in the back with a pitch Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Reliever Ryan Borucki was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for what Major League Baseball said was “intentionally hitting” Kiermaier, and manager Charlie Montoyo was fined and suspended for one game.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

On first day of camp, Lightning gets back to the grind (line)

BRANDON — As the Lightning took the ice for their first practice of training camp Thursday morning at TGH Ice Plex, there were some notable faces missing. Most of the group that’s had its names etched on the Stanley Cup twice during the past year remains intact. But there’s a huge void the team will have to fill.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Shawn Mendes will play Tampa’s Amalie Arena in 2022

There’s nothing holding Shawn Mendes back, as he embarks on his Wonder: The World Tour in 2022. The multi-platinum singer-songwriter brings the tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Oct. 11. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7. Mendes is known for selling out arena shows, including his 2019 concert at Amalie...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy