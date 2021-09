The Court of Appeal has overturned a controversial ruling that found those under 16 were unable to give informed consent to receive hormone-blocking drugs that can delay the onset of puberty.The success of the bid means that doctors can now determine whether or not to prescribe puberty blockers to young patients with gender dysphoria – the sense of unease that a person may experience due to a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.The appeal overturned a 2020 High Court ruling which found it was “highly unlikely” that children under 13 could consent to a hormone-blocking treatment that...

