CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture: Social Inequities in the Grief Journey (Virtual)

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time in its 15-year history, the annual Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture will be held virtually. The live, interactive webcast is sponsored by Chesapeake Life Center and presented by Dr. Tashel Bordere, Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri, Columbia. The lecture will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Related
mountain-topmedia.com

Smith named Strosnider Memorial Lecturer

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine has named Dr. Julia H. Smith as its John A. Strosnider Memorial Lecturer. Smith, who serves as associate professor of anatomy, received the award during the schoo’s Founders Dinner on Friday. She was hired by Strosnider to open and maintain KYCOM’s...
COLLEGES
University of Arkansas

KJ Rawson to Give Virtual Lecture on Race and Digital Transgender History

The Gender Studies Program at the U of A will host a virtual lecture by KJ Rawson, a renowned author and professor of transgender history at Northeastern University. Rawson's lecture, titled "Archival Reckonings: Asserting Queer and Trans Power in Information Environments," will occur at 6 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Sept. 28, via Zoom.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Texarkana Gazette

'A DIFFERENT GRIEF' | Vigil in memory of those lost to suicide held Thursday in Texarkana

Jeremy Matherly lights a candle during a vigil in memory of those lost to suicide, including veterans, Thursday in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. Organized by local advocates with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Warfighter Community Foundation, the vigil was meant to honor those lost, raise awareness and inform people how to help with future events. "All of us who've been affected by suicide know it's a different grief," organizer Betty Jackson Carpenter said. "Everybody knows somebody that knows somebody that's been affected by the loss of suicide. So, tonight, let's just take a moment and think about who those people are." Help is available by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or by texting HOME to 741741.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
MyStateline.com

15 educators from 1 school district die of COVID-19 in 10 days

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) – In less than 2 weeks, 15 educators with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools have died of COVID-19. According to WBBH, only one was publicly identified: math teacher Abe Coleman, 55, who was with the district for over 30 years and was a very well respected member of the community.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Unrest#Social Workers#Chesapeake Life Center#Columbia#Local News
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Students go on strike after names of Black students found written on board

Students are boycotting the theatre programme at a South Carolina university, after an incident where non-white students’ names were written on a whiteboard touched off a wider discussion of race in the department. The aspiring playwrights and actors of Coastal Carolina University’s theatre department didn’t attend classes on Monday in...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
techstartups.com

Former Notre Dame professor and vocal supporter of mRNA vaccines on social media, died 12 days after taking the third Pfizer booster shot

According to the New York Times, serious covid infections among vaccinated people have been relatively rare. However, a recent Times analysis of data which “spanned the period from the start of the vaccination campaign until mid-June or July 2020, found that at least 1,470 have died from breakthrough deaths in the United States. The figure represents an increase of over 1,300 deaths from when we first reported the death count in July.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston

Women said the COVID vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it.

"Nobody expected it to affect the menstrual system, because the information wasn't being collected in the early vaccine studies." Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered – earlier, heavier and more painful than usual – after they got their coronavirus vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
CBS Miami

Clear Masks Make It Possible For Children To See A Teacher’s Facial Expressions At Baptist Health System Learning Centers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The folks at Baptist Health say observing facial expressions is a key component to early childhood development and learning and that’s why teachers at all their centers are wearing clear masks. “We totally understand the need for masks but we understand children, young children need to see visual cues for caregivers to see the expression, get reassurance,” said Michelle Mejia, Assistant VP of Health Promotion & Strategic Partnerships at Baptist Health South Florida. These kids are seeing what is called facial cues and that’s important for lingual and social development. Yes, sound is important but the information is also...
KIDS
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy