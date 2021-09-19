Tell us: are you interested in lifting up your house to prevent flood damage?
We lifted up homes on Babbitt Court in 2004. Read info from FEMA. In 2004 Greenburgh obtained a grant from FEMA to lift up some residents homes on Babbitt Court. As a result -residents who live on Babbitt Court don't have to worry much about storms, hurricanes and significant flood damage. Before FEMA lifted up the homes residents used row boats to get to their homes after some storms. Babbitt Court is located off Saw Mill RIver Road on the border of Elmsford.www.greenburghny.com
