Tell us: are you interested in lifting up your house to prevent flood damage?

FEMA representatives will be at the library to help residents get the financial help they need. Tomorrow- Saturday!. FEMA will be at the Greenburgh Library this Sat 9-5! If you experienced any flooding damages this is a great opportunity to get the financial help you need from the FEMA professionals. Members of the Town Board - Gina Jackson, Diana Juettner, Ken Jones, Francis Sheehan and I all pushed hard to encourage FEMA to set up a convenient location within the town for residents who experienced flooding damage to get the help they need.

POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO