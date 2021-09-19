CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: are you interested in lifting up your house to prevent flood damage?

 5 days ago

We lifted up homes on Babbitt Court in 2004. Read info from FEMA. In 2004 Greenburgh obtained a grant from FEMA to lift up some residents homes on Babbitt Court. As a result -residents who live on Babbitt Court don't have to worry much about storms, hurricanes and significant flood damage. Before FEMA lifted up the homes residents used row boats to get to their homes after some storms. Babbitt Court is located off Saw Mill RIver Road on the border of Elmsford.

Emotional appeal to lift up homes to avoid flooding problems

Residents of Babbitt Court attended Greenburgh Town Board meeting and made an emotional appeal for help so that their homes could be lifted up--so they can avoid flooding damages in future. Residents in Fairview and Edgemont also are asking for help. RESIDENTS OF GREENBURGH ASK THE TOWN BOARD FOR HELP...
Flood prevention: Steps to mitigate your home’s flood risk ahead of heavy rains

Showers and storms are heading for Metro Detroit this week, and they are expected to drop several inches of rain across the region through Thursday. A flood watch has been issued for 11 southeastern Michigan counties ahead of the wet weather, which may produce torrential downpours across an area that has been inundated with heavy rains all summer.
Report Your Flood Damage to Cobb Emergency Management

Reports of damaged homes and property continue to come into Cobb Emergency Management from last week’s torrential rainfall event. EMA continues to respond to reports, but now there is a tool to allow you to report damaged property directly to our emergency management teams. Use this link to access the...
Ida flood damage could cost Northeast up to $24 billion

After causing over $20 billion in property damage along the Gulf Coast, Ida, downgraded to a tropical storm from a Category 4 hurricane, brought an additional $16 billion to $24 billion in estimated flood losses to 11 states and the District of Columbia, according to CoreLogic. Weathering approximately 26% of...
flood damage

Ridgewood NJ, cost estimates to clean-up the flood damaged artificial turf at Maple Field (owned by the Village of Ridgewood) have not yet been submitted to the Village Council for review and approval. It is believed Village Council members will discuss this issue during their scheduled October 6 Public Work Session, and formally approve clean-up expenses at their scheduled October 13 Public Meeting.
Children help clean up playgrounds damaged by flooding

This past week, Millburn Co-op Nursery School and Kinderenrichment teachers, students and families came together to fix up the schools’ playgrounds after the floods from Hurricane Ida damaged school grounds. More than 50 people spent mornings hauling and raking mulch, cleaning mud off the schools, reseeding grass, and “reconnecting with...
FEMA AT GREENBURGH LIBRARY TOMORROW FROM 9-5

FEMA representatives will be at the library to help residents get the financial help they need. Tomorrow- Saturday!. FEMA will be at the Greenburgh Library this Sat 9-5! If you experienced any flooding damages this is a great opportunity to get the financial help you need from the FEMA professionals. Members of the Town Board - Gina Jackson, Diana Juettner, Ken Jones, Francis Sheehan and I all pushed hard to encourage FEMA to set up a convenient location within the town for residents who experienced flooding damage to get the help they need.
