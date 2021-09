Students are settling into the third straight school year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Since Aug. 1, I have been on the road visiting public schools in 30 communities in 14 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. I’ve sensed the trepidation students, parents and school staff feel; how could they not, with the delta variant surging? But what’s even more apparent is their excitement — and educators’ dedication to making in-person schooling safe, welcoming and joyful. That’s why it’s all the more frustrating that preventable outbreaks of COVID-19 are leading to widespread school closures, quarantines, illness and even death.

