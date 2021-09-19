7 Nature-Inspired High Jewelry Pieces Perfect for Emmy Night
Bulgari
Serpenti pink and white gold ring with Paraiba tourmalines (2.74 carats), emeralds and diamonds; price upon request, at Bulgari, Beverly Hills.
David Webb
An oval-cut amethyst is showcased in a gold and platinum flower brooch with diamonds; $48,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills.
Harry Winston
Floral-inspired Cluster ring featuring rubellite, pink and yellow sapphires, spessartite garnet and diamonds; price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills.
Chopard
Wave earrings with two diamond briolettes (1.86 carats) set in ethical Fairmined white gold and titanium; price upon request, at Chopard, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa.
Cartier
Pixelated leopard-print yellow gold necklace formed via onyx mixed with diamonds and topazes; price upon request, at Cartier, Beverly Hills.
Tiffany & Co.
Aquamarines, yellow beryls and diamonds are set in 18-karat gold and platinum in this sea-inspired necklace; price upon request,
at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills.
Boucheron
This Opalescence pendant earring is set with opals, diamonds and lacquer in 18-karat pink gold; price upon request, at The Vault at Saks
Fifth Avenue, New York.
This story first appeared in the Sept. 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
