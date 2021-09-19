11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Seven weekend shootings in Minneapolis left 11 people injured, three of them critically. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North around 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Less than 10 minutes after arriving the officers received notice that a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was being treated at North Memorial Hospital. The woman is still in critical condition and MPD is investigating the incident.