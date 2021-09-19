CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Worth, TX

'It could have been a lot worse': Instructor pilot released from hospital after jet crashes in Lake Worth neighborhood

WFAA
WFAA
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKE WORTH, Texas — This is a developing story and will be updated. Two people were hurt after a Navy aircraft crashed in Lake Worth Sunday morning about two miles northeast of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, officials said. One person remains in stable but serious condition at a hospital, and the other person was released from the hospital Monday, officials said.

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFAA

Crash shuts down I-30 in both directions in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas — Both directions of Interstate 30 were shut down in Mesquite after a semi-truck crashed Friday morning, police said. The crash, which happened near Northwest Drive, was causing heavy delays for drivers heading west into Dallas. Police said a semi-truck hauling a trailer crashed into a cement barricade...
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Lake Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lake Worth, TX
Lake Worth, TX
Accidents
WFAA

19-year-old wanted for capital murder arrested following Dallas police chase

DALLAS — A 19-year-old man faces a capital murder charge for an incident on Sept. 9 where two people were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said. Jamail Martin was arrested late Wednesday afternoon following a chase in which he crashed his vehicle and ran into a nearby business on the Interstate 20 service road before Interstate 45 in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Arrest in case of dismembered bodies found in burned Fort Worth dumpster; suspect connected to more killings, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — This story will be updated throughout the day Tuesday as new information comes in. The details may be disturbing for some. Reader discretion is advised. Fort Worth police say an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation where three people were found dismembered in a dumpster that was on set fire last week in the Western Hills area.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Denton man accused of killing his roommate, police say

DENTON, Texas — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of his roommate in Denton, police said. Tony Brett Mason faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 22-year-old Isaiah Dre'von Harpe. Harpe died Sunday in a shooting...
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Military Aircraft#Parkland Hospital#Accident#The U S Navy#The Department Of Defense#Training Air Wing 2#Dvids#Cnatra#The Red Cross
WFAA

Silver Alert canceled, missing couple found in Dallas, police say

GARLAND, Texas — A Silver Alert was canceled after a couple missing from Garland was found. "Richard and Henrietta Rocha were located this morning in Dallas, TX. They are with family and are safe," Garland police said. The alert was issued early Monday morning after Richard Rocha Jr. and Henrietta...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

14-year-old girl fatally shot in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A 14-year-old girl was fatally shot early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Dallas, police said. Officers responded about 12:05 a.m. to a shooting call in the 9300 block of Skillman Street where they found the girl. She was taken to the hospital where she died of...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WFAA

Suspect arrested after overnight SWAT situation in East Dallas

DALLAS — A man who was wanted in a shooting near White Rock Lake in August was taken into custody Wednesday morning after an overnight SWAT incident, police said. The standoff incident began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of San Leandro Drive, east of the lake. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released yet, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Wednesday, and no one was injured.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas Love Field Law Enforcement Building renamed for Dallas police officer killed in 7/7 ambush

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video is from July 8, 2021. Updated at 3:10 p.m. with a correction about Smith's alma mater. He attended Lamar University-Beaumont. The Dallas Love Field Law Enforcement Building will now be known as the Sergeant Michael Smith Law Enforcement Building after Dallas City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to rename the building in honor of the Dallas police officer who was killed in the July 7, 2016 attacks.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
317
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy