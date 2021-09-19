'It could have been a lot worse': Instructor pilot released from hospital after jet crashes in Lake Worth neighborhood
LAKE WORTH, Texas — This is a developing story and will be updated. Two people were hurt after a Navy aircraft crashed in Lake Worth Sunday morning about two miles northeast of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, officials said. One person remains in stable but serious condition at a hospital, and the other person was released from the hospital Monday, officials said.www.wfaa.com
Comments / 1