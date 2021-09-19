CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 13:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound AN EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING POSSIBLE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW TO THOMPSON PASS Cold air will filter southward early Tuesday morning, allowing rain to turn to snow and begin to accumulate. At the same time, increasing winds on Tuesday may begin to cause visibility issues. Blowing snow should be mitigated by warm road and surface temperatures, but the combination of falling snow and wind are expected to be impactful. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Eastern Essex, Eastern King William by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern Essex; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; New Kent; Richmond; Western Essex; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland Showers with embedded strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central King and Queen, central Charles City, northwestern Richmond, central New Kent, northwestern Westmoreland, southeastern King William and Essex Counties through 700 AM EDT At 619 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with embedded strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Leedstown to near Saint Stephens Church to Providence Forge. Movement was north to northeast at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Millers Tavern, Leedstown and Loretto around 625 AM EDT. Colonial Beach and Tappahannock around 640 AM EDT. Champlain around 650 AM EDT. West Point, Montross, King And Queen Court House, Newland and Little Plymouth around 700 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Beazley, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Elevon, Upright, Ino, Cohoke, Dragonville, Rose Garden and Biscoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
Special Weather Statement issued for Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Highlands County through 830 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sebring Regional Airport, or near Sebring. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sebring, Sebring Regional Airport, Lake Josephine, Sebring Shores and Lorida. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, Superior by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Northwest Pinal County; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 615 PM MST At 545 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Florence, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and localized blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust could reduce visibilities under 3 miles. Locations impacted include Florence and Queen Valley. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 213 and 215. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 129 and 149. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Prince William
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Putnam, Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Putnam; Southern Westchester STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTCHESTER, PUTNAM, AND SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD COUNTIES THROUGH 900 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cold Spring to Flushing. Movement was north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cold Spring and Fahnestock State Park around 810 PM EDT. White Plains and Dobbs Ferry around 820 PM EDT. Tarrytown and Harrison around 825 PM EDT. Ossining and Hawthorne around 830 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Greenwich around 835 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 840 PM EDT. Mahopac and Brewster around 850 PM EDT. Lake Carmel and Carmel around 855 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Beach Hazards Statement for a high rip current risk will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Ulster, western Dutchess and southwestern Columbia Counties through 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beacon, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Wappingers Falls, Highland, Fishkill, Red Hook, Modena, High Falls, Tillson and Saugerties South. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING A moderate risk of rip currents is forecast for Friday. Exercise caution if entering the surf zone!
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Jefferson and Lewis Counties through 815 PM EDT At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boonville, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Lowville, Highmarket, Whetstone Gulf State Park, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Harrisville, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Castorland, Constableville, Turin, West Leyden, Diana Center, Mohawk Hill, Natural Bridge and Belfort. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Fairfield STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTCHESTER, PUTNAM, AND SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD COUNTIES THROUGH 900 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cold Spring to Flushing. Movement was north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cold Spring and Fahnestock State Park around 810 PM EDT. White Plains and Dobbs Ferry around 820 PM EDT. Tarrytown and Harrison around 825 PM EDT. Ossining and Hawthorne around 830 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Greenwich around 835 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 840 PM EDT. Mahopac and Brewster around 850 PM EDT. Lake Carmel and Carmel around 855 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The Atlantic beaches of New Jersey. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 430 PM tomorrow.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Beach Hazards Statement for a high rip current risk will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Coastal Flood Advisory will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BROWARD AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Southern Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Northern Wayne and Southern Wayne. * Until 1 AM EDT Friday. * A slow moving frontal boundary is bringing a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. Rain will end this evening. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Coastal Flood Advisory will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD

