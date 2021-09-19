Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern Essex; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; New Kent; Richmond; Western Essex; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland Showers with embedded strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central King and Queen, central Charles City, northwestern Richmond, central New Kent, northwestern Westmoreland, southeastern King William and Essex Counties through 700 AM EDT At 619 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with embedded strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Leedstown to near Saint Stephens Church to Providence Forge. Movement was north to northeast at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Millers Tavern, Leedstown and Loretto around 625 AM EDT. Colonial Beach and Tappahannock around 640 AM EDT. Champlain around 650 AM EDT. West Point, Montross, King And Queen Court House, Newland and Little Plymouth around 700 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Beazley, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Elevon, Upright, Ino, Cohoke, Dragonville, Rose Garden and Biscoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
