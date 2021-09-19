CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 13:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-19 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Copper River Basin FIRST ACCUMULATING SNOW OF THE SEASON POSSIBLE FOR COPPER RIVER BASIN A developing storm will bring winter-like conditions to the Copper River Basin beginning late Monday night, continuing through late Tuesday night. A low pressure system will approach from the Gulf, bringing plentiful moisture into the region. Meanwhile, a cold front from the north will bring in an Arctic air mass. The combination of those ingredients will bring the potential for accumulating snow with this early-season system. Precipitation will start as rain on Monday before turning to snow overnight Monday night. While warmer ground and road surface temperatures will keep snow from accumulating initially, the combination of precipitation intensity and a cooling air mass should eventually win out, resulting in accumulating snow. While it is still too early to nail down amounts, expect more accumulation in the southern Basin than the northern Basin. The Glenn, Richardson, and Edgerton Highways will all be impacted. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indian River; Okeechobee; St. Lucie Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County Through Early This Morning Patchy dense fog, producing visibilities around a quarter of a mile or less, has developed early this morning across Indian River, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. This fog should linger through the morning commute and gradually lift and diminish toward to just after 9 AM this morning. Drivers should be alert for rapidly changing visibilities, especially along Florida`s Turnpike and I-95 across these counties. If encountering dense fog, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between your car and the one in front of you.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, Superior by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Northwest Pinal County; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 615 PM MST At 545 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Florence, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and localized blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust could reduce visibilities under 3 miles. Locations impacted include Florence and Queen Valley. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 213 and 215. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 129 and 149. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Putnam, Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Putnam; Southern Westchester STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTCHESTER, PUTNAM, AND SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD COUNTIES THROUGH 900 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cold Spring to Flushing. Movement was north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cold Spring and Fahnestock State Park around 810 PM EDT. White Plains and Dobbs Ferry around 820 PM EDT. Tarrytown and Harrison around 825 PM EDT. Ossining and Hawthorne around 830 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Greenwich around 835 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 840 PM EDT. Mahopac and Brewster around 850 PM EDT. Lake Carmel and Carmel around 855 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Southern Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Southern Fulton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Hamilton, central Fulton and central Montgomery Counties through 815 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canajoharie, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gloversville, Johnstown, Canajoharie, Fonda, Ephratah, Mayfield, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Caroga Lake, Berkshire, Fultonville, Palatine Bridge, Nelliston, Bleecker, Arietta, Benson, Meco, Cook Corners, Pinnacle, Flat Creek and Broadalbin Junction. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 28 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Basin#Special Weather Statement#Copper#13 39 00 Akdt
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BROWARD AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Beach Hazards Statement for a high rip current risk will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Fairfield STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTCHESTER, PUTNAM, AND SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD COUNTIES THROUGH 900 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cold Spring to Flushing. Movement was north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cold Spring and Fahnestock State Park around 810 PM EDT. White Plains and Dobbs Ferry around 820 PM EDT. Tarrytown and Harrison around 825 PM EDT. Ossining and Hawthorne around 830 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Greenwich around 835 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 840 PM EDT. Mahopac and Brewster around 850 PM EDT. Lake Carmel and Carmel around 855 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Jefferson and Lewis Counties through 815 PM EDT At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boonville, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Lowville, Highmarket, Whetstone Gulf State Park, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Harrisville, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Castorland, Constableville, Turin, West Leyden, Diana Center, Mohawk Hill, Natural Bridge and Belfort. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BROWARD AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Beach Hazards Statement for a high rip current risk will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 430 PM tomorrow.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster, north central Dutchess, western Columbia, southeastern Albany, eastern Greene and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through 930 PM EDT At 902 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saugerties, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Greenbush, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Delmar, Claverack, Livingston, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Coxsackie, Clermont, Red Hook, Athens, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, Lorenz Park, Saugerties South, Selkirk and North-South Lake Campground. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 20 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Southern Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Northern Wayne and Southern Wayne. * Until 1 AM EDT Friday. * A slow moving frontal boundary is bringing a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts possible. Rain will end this evening. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Subsiding waves have diminished the threat of lakeshore flooding early this evening. However, waves in excess of 5 feet will still produce dangerous currents at Lake Michigan beaches into early Friday morning. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Western Sullivan County in central New York Northern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 820 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Additional showers will continue. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Honesdale, Bethel, Damascus, Callicoon, Cochecton, Hancock, Jeffersonville, Bethany, Stalker, Hankins, Peabrook, Equinunk, Hortonville, Rutledgedale, Fishs Eddy, East Branch, Harvard, Fosterdale, Starlight and Roscoe. There have been some reports of basement flooding and road closures in the area. Streams and smaller rivers will continue to rise from runoff over the next couple hours.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. * From Midnight EDT tonight through Friday morning. * A slow moving front will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts in favored east upslope areas of the Berkshires. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas, as well as isolated to scattered flash flooding.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy