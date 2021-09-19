CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 13:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Prince William Sound STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS EXPECTED OVER WHITTIER AND SEWARD THROUGH WEDNESDAY A low moving into the Gulf will combine with incoming cold air from the north to produce strong outflow winds through Seward and Whittier through Wednesday. Sustained winds between 30 and 45 mph are expected for both areas with gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Winds will peak Tuesday morning and diminish slowly through Wednesday. Time should be taken prior to the arrival of the winds to secure loose items outdoors. With foliage still on the trees there is a higher likelihood of damage to trees and falling tree branches. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage

