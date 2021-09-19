CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors or in a boat, consider reaching shore and seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 100 PM CDT At 1156 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing funnel clouds and weak waterspouts along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Houma to 16 miles southwest of Cocodrie. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tropical funnel clouds and weak waterspouts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Lockport, Chauvin, Dulac, Montegut, Cocodrie, Tambour Bay Buoy and Lumcon Center Buoy. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

