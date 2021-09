The Green Bay Packers couldn’t do anything to stop the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and the poor effort defensively was a big reason for the blowout loss. After an offseason of speculation and drama, the Packers came out flat on both sides of the ball on Sunday, losing 38-3 in one of the more embarrassing losses in recent memory. Aaron Rodgers looked hesitant, the running game was nonexistent, and defense had no answers to slow down Jameis Winston or stop the run.

