Rare And Restored 1973 Buick GS Stage 1 For Sale: Video

By Brett Hatfield
gmauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muscle Car Era saw its peak in 1970. Cubic inches, horsepower, and torque reached their zenith, and for a brief shining moment, the gearhead faithful were able to worship their Big Block gods in all their glory. Then came the four horsemen of the muscle car apocalypse; broader safety regulations, stricter emissions controls, rising gas prices, and insurance companies targeting high performance models. It looked like our horsepower heroes, Buick GS Stage 1s, Chevy Chevelle LS6s, Hemi MOPARS, and Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jets, were doomed.

gmauthority.com

Motorious

Horror: C6 Corvette Falls Off Lift

Ford Mustangs crash into power poles. Dodge muscle cars get stolen and run from the cops. And Chevy Corvettes seemingly don’t balance on car lifts. We’ve seen that last one before, only it was with a mid-engine C8, so people explained that horrendous accident away by saying the tech didn’t use the correct position for the lift, creating an imbalance. This time around it was with a front-engine C6 Corvette, but the results are every bit as horrific.
gmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1969 Chevy Nova SS L-78 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Nova began life as the Chevy II for the 1962 model year, a small, basic economy car competitor for the Ford Falcon. The Nova moniker was among the finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The Nova name was applied to top of the line Chevy IIs.
WETM

The most reliable new and used cars for 2021

Reliability is important when you’re selecting a vehicle. Even if you don’t plan on keeping your car until you can’t drive it anymore, it’s comforting to know that your vehicle could outlast other cars on the road. After all, the cars with the best long-term reliability remain on the road because their drivers can depend on them and don’t want to give them up.
MotorAuthority

2023 Chevy Camaro reportedly in line for CT5-V Blackwing's V-8

The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is not long for this world. Word on the street is that it bows out after the 2024 model year, though there's the slight chance it sticks around until 2026 should demand be sufficient. You'd think Chevy has completely forgotten the car given the lack...
#Buick#The Restoration#Chevy#Vin#Volo Auto Sales
gmauthority.com

1967 Chevy Chevelle SS Hot Rod Heading To Auction

The Chevy Chevelle debuted in 1964 as Chevrolet Division’s version of the General Motors A-Body. The name Chevelle was taken either from a female Hebrew or French (the jury is still out) name meaning and “bold and beautiful.”. For the 1966 model year, the Chevy Chevelle received a clean-sheet restyling,...
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1985 Ford Mustang GT

When you visit a big American self-service car graveyard these days, you'll find plenty of Ford Mustangs. Nearly all of those cars will be the 1994-2004 SN95s, with a few fifth-generation Mustangs plus a surprising number of 1974-1978 Mustang IIs. Pre-1974 Mustangs are exceedingly rare in the big, high-inventory-turnover yards nowadays, of course (though I do find one now and then), but the real surprise is how tough it is to find reasonably intact Fox Mustangs in such places. The Fox sold from the 1979 through 1993 model years and more than 2.5 million were built, but they remain very popular with enthusiasts and mostly get spared a date with The Crusher. Still, discarded Foxes appear from time to time; last month, I spotted a clean '86 Mustang LX with the 2.3-liter Pinto engine at a yard just north of downtown Denver, and that very same yard had today's Junkyard Gem a few rows away.
Motorious

Modified C7 Corvette ZR1 Races Modified Dodge Hellcat

When it comes to modern American performance cars, the C7 Corvette ZR1 and Dodge Challenger Hellcat are some of the top dogs. Before the Ford enthusiasts get bent out of shape, we said “some of the top dogs” and not “the top dogs.” The included video is about these two very different vehicles racing each other, a matchup which is most interesting.
fordauthority.com

First Year 1957 Ford Ranchero Custom For Sale: Video

The Ford Ranchero was first introduced in December of 1956 for the 1957 model year, beating the Chevy El Camino to market by two years. It was an amalgam of a two-door Ranch Wagon station wagon, short-wheelbase Custom sedan, and a Courier sedan delivery, with an integrated cab and reinforced cargo box. Though built on an automobile assembly line, the Ranchero was sold through Ford’s truck division.
motoringresearch.com

Rare 1955 Corvette prototype could break auction record

An important piece of Chevrolet Corvette history is up for sale on the Bring a Trailer auction website. The 1955 car is one of the first prototypes built to evaluate a three-speed manual transmission. Along with a unique backstory, the classic Corvette is presented in stunning condition – and will...
gmauthority.com

Flame Red 1965 Buick Wildcat Convertible For Sale

The Buick Wildcat debuted for the 1962 model year as part of the Invicta lineup, utilizing the longer two-door sport coupe body powered by the 325-horsepower 401 Nailhead V8, aka the Wildcat 445 (so named for producing 445 pound-feet of torque). The Wildcat featured taillights from the Buick Electra 225, special exterior trim, bucket seats with a center console, and a wild cat emblem on the C-pillars.
MotorTrend Magazine

9 Old Dodge Cars Gearheads Go Crazy For

Today's Mopar performers stand on some tall shoulders. Today's Dodge is a sleek, high-performance powerhouse that sits at the Stellantis table of brands servicing a constellation of needs across the globe, from the nimble and economical Fiat line-up to the indestructible workhorse Ram truck. There isn't a country or market segment that Stellantis doesn't satisfy, and the Dodge brand is currently the darling of the domestic high-performance universe that hot rodders enjoy so much. The past has a lot to do with that, and any gathering of old Dodge cars is sure to attract owners of newer Dodge machinery, like the 5.7-liter R/T, 392ci Scat Pack, and the largest and most powerful line-up of muscle cars on the planet: the Hellcat.
Motorious

1955 Chevy Bel Air Is A Perfect Classic

Chevrolet changed the course of history in 1955 and revamped their brand with the introduction of the newly redesigned Bel Air. It featured an all new, almost futuristic look that had the ability to make the average American feel as though they were driving a much more expensive Cadillac. Available as a hardtop, convertible, or Nomad wagon the new Chevrolet was truly a car for everyone. So much so that Chevy ended up garnering a whopping 44-percent of the low-priced market segment.
gmauthority.com

1965 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Heads To Auction In Dallas

The Pontiac GTO was conceived early in 1963 by Pontiac’s John DeLorean, Bill Collins, and Russ Gee. The trio wanted to make a factory hot rod by replacing the standard 326 cubic-inch V8 in the mid-size Pontiac Tempest with the 389 cubic-inch V8 from the full-size Pontiac Catalina and Bonneville. At the time, General Motors had an internal edict that mid-size cars were not to have engines in excess of 330 cubic inches, a rule Pontiac chose to ignore, saying it didn’t apply to engines offered as “options.” Elliot “Pete” Estes approved the model as a Tempest option package, with an initial production limit of five thousand cars. Thus, the first Pontiac muscle car was born.
MotorTrend Magazine

1980 Chevy C10 Square-Body Diesel Truck Found in a Field

Square-body trucks are becoming increasingly popular and hard to find, so this solid field-find C10 is perfect for someone's next truck build. If we had a time machine that could let us jump onto hot rod trends before they became popular, we would use it to go back and grab up trucks. There was a time when you could pick up classic trucks, especially Chevy C10s, for cheap. These former utilitarian work trucks were great options for gearheads who couldn't afford the admission price of a Camaro, 'Cuda, or Mustang. Well, at some point people figured out that these old work trucks made great hot rods, so the price on the classics from the '60s and early '70s skyrocketed. But hey, that meant we still had the later square-body trucks from the mid-'70s and '80s, right? Well, for a while yeah, but as the supply of older trucks dried up and their prices went up, the square-body truck prices started marching upward, as well.
gmauthority.com

‘Vantastique’ Rendering Is A Rad Chevy Van With Six-Wheel Drive

A digital rendering artist on Instagram has shared a new illustration they completed of a custom Chevy van with monster truck suspension and six-wheel drive. This wild-looking custom creation, which is referred to by the creator as the ‘Vantastique’, appears to be based on the design of a mid-1980s Chevy Vandura. According to the artist, the design for this six-wheel-drive monster van was originally created by a friend of theirs as a community mod for the RVGL game, which itself is a fan-made port of the classic 1999 arcade racer Re-Volt. The artist re-created the design with 3D rendering software, giving it a much more detailed and realistic look than it would have in a 1990s PC game.
Motorious

Rare Holden Car Collection Going To Auction

A small collection of rare Holden muscle cars and a ute is headed to auction and it’s causing quite the stir in Australia. Lloyds is auctioning the 6 vehicles, which are expected to fetch 8 figures total when all is said and done. That’s a lot of cash, but these are extremely collectable rides.
Motorious

1966 Pontiac LeMans GTO Tribute Has Custom Touches Throughout

The GTO was originally born from a bit of corporate subterfuge. At the time, corporate policy dictated that midsize cars were limited to engines no larger than 330 cubic inches. However, this rule didn't apply to option packages – so the GTO package became an option on top of the...
Carscoops

This Mercedes-Benz “Replica” Is Great In The “Terns” And Has “Gold Wing Doors”

You will always find some interesting cars listed up for sale through Craigslist, but this one might just take the cake as the most bizarre we have ever come across. The listing refers to the car as a 2011 Mercedes-Benz AMG C8 GTR and takes inspiration from Mercedes’ C8, C9, and C11 race cars. No mention is made about what kind of chassis underpins the bizarre homemade creation but one thing we can say for sure is that with a $75,000 asking price, it certainly isn’t cheap.
CarBuzz.com

The Next Ford Mustang Will Be A Poster-Worthy Sports Car

The world might be turning towards EVs, hybrids, and eco-friendly SUVs, but there is still a massive global market for sports cars. In fact, sports car sales are so good that some manufacturers can't keep up with demand, and with new models such as the Nissan Z and the highly anticipated Toyota GR 86 hitting showroom floors, there has never been a better time to buy your dream car. The legendary Ford Mustang, which has been around for over half a century, continues to be one of the best-selling sports cars in America, and Ford has voiced its commitment to developing new sports cars. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently spoke to the media at the Monterey Car Week about the future of the Mustang, and it sounds rather exciting.
gmauthority.com

1988 Chevy Corvette Callaway Turbo Aerobody For Sale: Video

In 1987, an unprecedented option was made available on the Chevy Corvette. Chevrolet offered Regular Production Option B2K, better known as the Callaway Twin Turbo package. This was not a factory-installed option, but could still be ordered through dealerships. The fully assembled Corvette would be shipped from the Bowling Green, Kentucky factory direct to Callaway Engineering in Old Lyme, Connecticut.
