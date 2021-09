New Mexico United has been here before. The season is winding down, and they’re trying to secure a spot in the playoffs. It’s as if the 2019 season is repeating itself. As that season neared the end, United was on the outside looking in, and once again in 2021, they’re in the same position. They’ve been unable to close out matches and have drastically underperformed away from The Lab. Six of their final ten matches are at home, which should give them enough opportunities to keep the door open on another playoff run. Unless they can add some points on the road, that door may slam shut.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO