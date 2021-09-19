CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Kai Asakura Outstrikes Alan Yamaniha, Advances to Grand Prix Semifinals at Rizin 30

By Recent News on Sherdog.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuy the PPVhttps://t.co/1Ky6EkhwcQ#RIZIN #MMA #RIZIN30 #u683cu95d8u6280 #RIZINFF pic.twitter.com/v0xIPIxoYc — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 19, 2021. Eight men collided at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday in hopes of eventually earning a shot at Rizin Fighting Federation bantamweight titleholder Kyoji Horiguchi’s belt. Now only four of those athletes are one step closer to that goal.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

‘Unstoppable’ Nick Diaz declares he’s ‘more dangerous than ever’ coming into UFC 266

UFC 266 is coming up fast on Sept. 25, 2021, and with it comes the return of Nick Diaz. The elder Diaz brother hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva in 2015 — later changed to a “No Contest” after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). “The Spider” wasn’t the only one to fail a drug test. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana metabolites and had Nevada Athletic Commission throw the book at him, issuing a five-year suspension and $165,000 fine.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Asakura
Person
Kyoji Horiguchi
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Prix#Combat#Rizin Fighting Federation#Japanese
f1i.com

2021 Italian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying results

Full sprint qualifying results from the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, round 14 of the 2021 Formula 1 season. 2021 Italian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying results. Keep up to date with all the F1 news via Facebook and Twitter.
MOTORSPORTS
fcfighter.com

RIZIN 30 Results: Kai Asakura & Naoki Inoue Among Winners in GP BW Quarterfinals

RIZIN 30 went down today in Saitama, Japan, and the card featured the quarterfinals for the promotion’s bantamweight grand prix. Kai Asakura, Naoki Inoue and Hiromasa Ougikubo advanced to the semis with decision wins, while, Kenta Takizawa stamped his semifinal appearance with a quick stoppage. Here are the complete results...
COMBAT SPORTS
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Wins First Grand Prix Since 2012

Two names are synonymous with F1: Ferrari and McLaren. These two brands are the oldest in the current line-up, making their mediocre performance over the last decade such a bitter pill to swallow. Ferrari scored a few victories over the last decade, but nothing that could rival the glory days...
MOTORSPORTS
Lake Oswego Review

Slideshow: Grand Prix of Portland

The IndyCar Series put on a performance Sunday at Portland International Raceway, a race won by Alex Palou.Alex Palou won the Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday at Portland International Raceway. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver bested Andretti Autosports' Alexander Rossi and Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon to the finish line for his third victory of the season. He regained the IndyCar points lead with two races remaining. Our photographer, Diego G. Diaz, was there to document the race. Here are his photos: {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
365thingsaustin.com

2021 MOTOGP™ RED BULL GRAND PRIX

The fastest show on two wheels will rev up Austin for three days of bar-banging. motorcycle racing action with the greatest riders in the world. Austin’s long-standing motorcycle heritage allied with COTA’s cutting-edge racing facility ensures that audiences can expect a jam-packed weekend of world-class, two-wheeled excitement on the track.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
UFC
The Independent

Q&A: Khan ready for AEW to take New York, wrestling by storm

Tony Khan loved professional wrestling so much growing up, he mapped storylines and wrote scripts for his own imaginary company. He had wrestlers as friends and friends who worked in wrestling. Oh, and he had money, enthusiasm and entrepreneurism, too.The son of a billionaire, Khan decided being a squared circle fan wasn’t enough — he wanted to shake up the culture and pair his modern spin with an old-school flavor and in 2019, All Elite Wrestling was born.“If you’ve seen other wrestling and said, ‘This isn’t for me,’ give AEW a chance,” the 38-year-old Khan said. “It’s a lot less...
NFL
The Independent

I’d fight King Kong – Anthony Joshua ready for any challenge

Anthony Joshua insisted he is ready and willing to take on all challengers ahead of his world heavyweight title showdown against Oleksandr Usyk saying: “If you told me I was fighting King Kong, I would give it a go”.Joshua puts his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line against his fellow London 2012 gold medallist, an unbeaten opponent who is a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.The pair were brought together following the collapse of Joshua’s all-British contest against Tyson Fury, with the Watford fighter then ordered by the WBO to fulfil...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy