Ohio State has done it. Clemson has done it. Oklahoma has done it. And now Alabama has done it. The ol’ struggle win. For the Crimson Tide, however, it has only happened once and it was against No. 11 Florida. For the others, it seems to be reoccurring and against unranked non-P5s at home. While Alabama did not look dominating on Saturday, they still won on the road under adverse circumstances.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO