CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Why Atlanta United are genuine MLS Cup contenders

By Chris Smith
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta United are MLS Cup contenders. Need a moment to take that statement in? We don't blame you. The Five Stripes won just two of their opening 17 MLS matches at the start of this season. But with a little help from interim manager Rob Valentino - following the departure...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Four Things to Know About Atlanta United This Week

The 2022 World Cup qualifying break is over and we’re only a few hours away from Gonzalo Pineda’s second match in charge of the Five Stripes. Josef’s children from Florida won’t make it easy, so we’ll be relying on a Brazilian uncle, an Argentine stepdad, and a Mandalorian to school Orlando City FC. All eyes, however, will be on the new coach to see how his training has been implemented and whether the new tactics will propel Atlanta United up the standings. I’ll say this, though: based on everything going on around the club since the start of the international break, I think we’ll see a vastly different team on the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight. Whether that produces a result is up in the air, but the amount of optimism coming from the players and the club is infectious. We have the media team putting out content after what seemed like a blackout for months, players are smiling every time we see them, and at least one of the players just upped his value by at least a couple of million on the international stage.
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Storylines | City vs. Atlanta United

Forward Daryl Dike made his return to the Lions’ starting lineup on Saturday night for the first time since July 3, making his presence felt with a goal and an assist in the contest. Dike bodied off a Columbus defender before roofing a shot for his third goal of the season to open the scoring in the contest and would then go on to earn the assist on Júnior Urso’s game-winner. With the performance, Dike earned MLS Team of the Week honors for the fourth time in his young professional career in what served as the second time he’s recorded multiple goal contributions in a game this season.
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City at Atlanta United: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City heads up north to take on rival Atlanta United FC tomorrow night, and the race for second in the Eastern Conference continues. If Orlando City hopes to maintain its spot above Nashville, three points on the road will be crucial. What do the Lions need to do to defeat Atlanta and pick up three points on the road?
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezequiel Barco
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Marcelino Moreno
Person
Gabriel Heinze
Person
Rob Valentino
The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United: Five Takeaways

Orlando City saw its seven-match unbeaten run end in Atlanta in a forgettable match that the Lions must quickly put behind them with Montreal coming up on Wednesday. The 3-0 final score seems flattering to Orlando in the end, and if not for a couple of late saves from Adam Grinwis, this could have been just as ugly as the 5-0 loss at New York City FC earlier in the season.
MLS
atlutd.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati

ATLANTA – Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday when it hosts FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match, presented by Novelis, is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. ET and will be regionally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 3-1-2 against FC Cincinnati: 2-0-1 at...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United hosts their third home match in the past eight days this afternoon, welcoming D.C. United to the Benz in the hopes of continuing their newfound form under Gonzalo Pineda. Seven goals for and none against in the Five Stripes’ last two outings make for a pretty exciting statistic, one the team will be eager to add to today.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Acl#Brazilian#Vamos Vamos Vamos#Atl#Atlutd#Atlanta United
chatsports.com

Atlanta United defeats D.C. United in crucial Eastern Conference matchup

Atlanta United defeated D.C. United 3-2 in a pivotal matchup in the race for Eastern Conference playoff berths. That’s now seven wins out of the last eight games for Atlanta, and this most recent victory moved Atlanta to fourth (!) in the Eastern Conference standings. Results from around the East can very well change that outlook, but Atlanta has moved into the upper half of the table under Gonzalo Pineda. That’s a reality that didn’t seem possible in the latter days of the Heinze era.
MLS
ESPN

Surging Atlanta United topple D.C. United

Ezequiel Barco scored his seventh goal of the season off a free kick from distance and assisted Josef Martinez's team-leading ninth to help Atlanta United FC to a 3-2 victory over visiting D.C. United on Saturday afternoon. George Bello added a late insurance goal after some exceptional set-up work from...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United 3-2 DC United: Rate and React

In what was a massive game when it comes to teams jockeying for MLS Cup playoff position in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta United once again found themselves on top after 90 minutes against DC United. Interestingly, despite the game’s importance, Gonzalo Pineda decided to take the physical load off of Luiz Araujo by using him as an impact sub (and he certainly did that).
MLS
90min

The best goals of MLS Week 26 - ranked

MLS Week 26 is in the books and the playoffs are quickly coming up, kicking off on November 19. Though the business end of the regular season is approaching, the pressure doesn't seem to be getting to the players, who continue to produce golazos and wonder strikes at a remarkable rate.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
dirtysouthsoccer.com

From the Supporters’ Section: The ‘fun’ is back at Atlanta United

I spent this past Saturday in Atlanta to enjoy the game against D.C. United, and it was my first time there since we drew the Red Bulls 3-3 in 2019. Y’all, if I had the financial ability I’d be at every single game, that just isn’t my reality right now as much as I wish it was. I wanted to see how the vibe has changed since the club took a step back and realized it had lost its way over the past two years.
MLS
90min

Darlington Nagbe discusses Liga MX - MLS rivalry

Columbus Crew defender Darlington Nagbe has discussed the competition between Liga MX and MLS ahead of the team’s Campeones Cup final against Cruz Azul on Wednesday, claiming the American league has made “huge strides”. The 31-year-old veteran has experience in this tournament, defeating Club America in 2019 with Atlanta United...
MLS
90min

2021 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule

Nov. 20 - 12:00 PM ET - Univision, TUDN. Peter Vermes was again critical of MLS refereeing following LAFC 4-0 Sporting KC. San Jose Earthquakes' remaining games are must-win, according to their head coach Matias Almeyda. 8 MLS-based USMNT prospects that could earn big moves, with Cole Bassett, Justin Che,...
MLS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United kicks off 5th annual Unite & Conquer Cancer month

ATLANTA — September marks the start of Atlanta United’s annual Unite and Conquer Cancer campaign while MLS WORKS – Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform – and Continental Tire are teaming up to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the 8th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” campaign to raise awareness of pediatric cancers and fundraise for childhood cancer research.
MLS
ESPN

George Campbell, Atlanta United pounce on Orlando City

Homegrown defender George Campbell scored his first career MLS goal in the 25th minute to propel host Atlanta United to a 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC on Friday. Atlanta United (7-7-9, 30 points) also benefited from an own goal by Orlando City SC in the 38th minute before Ezequiel Barco capped the scoring in the 72nd minute.
MLS
90min

Emanuel Reynoso could return for Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy

Minnesota United boss Adrian Heath is hoping to have star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso back in action for his side's clash with the LA Galaxy on Saturday. The Argentine hasn't featured for the Loons since 21 August due to a hamstring problem, also missing the MLS All-Star game as a result.
MLS
90min

10 underappreciated players in MLS right now

Major League Soccer is a league that loves its stars, but there's only so much publicity to go around. In a league with 27 teams, it's almost impossible to find the airtime and word counts to give every single player their place in the spotlight. And in MLS, the headlines are usually reserved for Designated Players and big-name European imports.
MLS
90min

90min

9
Followers
513
Post
705
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy