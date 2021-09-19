CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recharged Dehumidifier Put Back Into Service

By Tom Nardi
hackaday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the average consumer, repairing relatively low-cost home devices such as microwaves and TVs just isn’t economically viable. You can hardly blame them when the repair bill could easily be higher than the cost of just buying a new model. Luckily for folks like us, that means you can often find cheap or even free appliances on the second hand market that can be brought back online with a bit of troubleshooting and some spare parts.

