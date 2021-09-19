CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones shares how sideline breathing exercises help him keep his cool

By Angelique Fiske
Patriots.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a rookie in the NFL inherently comes with pressure, especially when you are the starting quarterback. In his Wednesday press conference, Mac Jones shared some insight to how he kept his cool in his NFL debut. The answer: breathing. Jones uses breathing exercises while on the sidelines to help...

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

