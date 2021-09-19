Mac Jones shares how sideline breathing exercises help him keep his cool

Most Giants fans were probably driven to screaming during Thursday night’s game against Washington. New York’s combination of missed opportunities (a holding penalty that nullified a long Daniel Jones touchdown run, a Jones overthrow to a wide-open Darius Slayton in the end zone and a three-and-out after James Bradberry’s clutch fourth-quarter interception, to name a few) and conservative decision making (kicking a field goal after Bradberry’s interception, kicking a 55-yard field goal on fourth-and-4 earlier in the quarter and kicking yet another field goal on fourth-and-2 from the 5 late in the first half, among others) proved costly for the Giants. Dexter Lawrence jumping offsides and giving Dustin Hopkins another shot at the winning field goal was what ultimately sank the Giants, but the whole game was frustrating from a New York perspective.

