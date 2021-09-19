CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Hyde Park Penthouse vs. the 101-Carat Diamond: Which Is the Better Cryptocurrency Buy?

By The Editors
 4 days ago
You can buy a lot with cryptocurrency nowadays—even a penthouse in London or a completely flawless diamond. If it sells for its $242 million asking, the One Hyde Park penthouse could become the most expensive piece of real estate bought via crypto. Meanwhile the Key 10138 gem has already set records, selling for $12.3 million at auction and becoming the priciest piece of jewelry purchased with digital currency. So which of these IRL assets is the best virtual spend?

One Hyde Park Penthouse

101-Carat Diamond

A.K.A

A “temple to bad taste,” according to the Daily Mail, itself an exemplar of bad taste.

A.K.A

Key 10138 because it symbolizes the “unlocking of a new era in commerce and technology” per Sotheby’s, where it was auctioned. (A bit dramatic, perhaps.)

HOW MUCH IS IT WORTH IN BITCOIN?

$6,090 Billion

HOW MUCH IS IT WORTH IN BITCOIN

$310 Billion

VALUE-ADD

Access to an 80-person concierge team at the adjacent Mandarin Oriental.

VALUE-ADD

Just documentation that the gem’s qualities are genuine.

VALUE (IN ARTWORKS)

About 3.5 Everydays artworks by Beeple, an NFT that sold for $69 million in cryptocurrency.

VALUE (IN ARTWORKS)

Roughly one Love is in the Air by Banksy, which fetched $12.9 million in cryptocurrency.

SUPERLATIVE

Most likely to host parties that could put the Great Gatsby to shame.

SUPERLATIVE

Most likely to end up in a high-security, subterranean safe and never be heard from again.

BIG SECRET

Available via whisper listing, it has no official web presence.

BIG SECRET

Its owner is an “unidentified private collector,” until it shows up on someone’s ring finger.

AFFILIATED WITH

Property developer Nick Candy at the moment, who, with his brother, owns yachts called Candyscape and Candyscape II, plus another boat named (wait for it…) Catch Me If You Candy.

AFFILIATED WITH

The Sotheby’s listing likens it to the Cullinan I, the most famous diamond in the world, which is currently residing in the Imperial Sceptre of Great Britain.

SPARKLY DETAILS

A giant dangling crystal artwork thrown in gratis.

SPARKLY DETAILS

Enough facets to start a fire.

BUY IT AND YOU CAN

Pop bottles in the property’s hidden Champagne room. If you can find it.

BUY IT AND YOU CAN

Embed it in your forehead like rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who once had a $24 million pink diamond surgically placed in his face.

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among the Skyscrapers

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
