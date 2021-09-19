CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates recall Max Kranick, place Bryse Wilson on 10-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled righthanded pitcher Max Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis and will start him against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

He replaces fellow right-hander Bryse Wilson, who was added to the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Kranick, 24, is making his seventh start for the Pirates this season.

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

He’s gone 1-3 with a 7.66 ERA over 24 2/3 innings, despite a historic first game.

In his June 27 debut, Kranick earned the win after throwing five shutout innings with no hits, runs or walks given up, while striking out three.

That performance made Kranick the first pitcher since 1893 to leave a game with a perfect game intact (through at least five innings) in his MLB debut, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Kranick was drafted by the Pirates in the 11th round of the 2016 draft out of Valley View High School in Archbald, Pa.

Wilson, 23, is 3-7 with a 4.88 ERA through 15 games (all starts) this season.

–Field Level Media

fantasydata.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Roster

MLB
Tony La Russa
Bryse Wilson
Flight
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bryse Wilson struggles as Pirates fail to sweep — again

For the 13th time this season, the Pirates entered the final game of a series with a chance to sweep their opponent. For the 13th time this season, they failed to do so. This time it was against the Washington Nationals. Right-hander Bryse Wilson, the Pirates starter, gave up two homers and four runs in the fourth inning, setting up the inevitable 6-2 loss.
MLB
bucsdugout.com

Pirates transfer Steven Brault to 60-day IL, claim Enyel De Los Santos from Phillies

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced earlier today that they have claimed right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies. De Los Santos, 25, was signed as an international free agent by the Seattle Mariners in 2014 and made his Major League debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. In that season, he went 1-0 with a 4.74 ERA in 19 innings.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Pirates Place Steven Brault On 10-Day Injured List, Recall Pitcher Connor Overton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced they have placed pitcher Steven Brault on the 10-day injured list and recalled pitcher Connor Overton. Brault heads to the injured list with a recurrent left arm lat strain. The Pirates have also recalled Connor Overton from Triple-A Indianapolis. Overton was claimed off waivers...
MLB
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

More rotation shuffling ahead, as Bryse Wilson heads to 10-day IL

MIAMI — The Pirates have 13 available starts after Max Kranick took the ball Sunday. Whether it’s good or bad, they should not lack for intrigue. To make room for Kranick, the Pirates placed Bryse Wilson on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, which could conceivably put on the shelf a third starter this month after JT Brubaker (right shoulder inflammation) and Steven Brault (left lat strain) also went down.
MLB
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Triple A Indianapolis#The Miami Marlins#The Elias Sports Bureau#Valley View High School#St Louis Cardinals#Chicago White Sox
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: This is Not the Real Ke’Bryan Hayes

BRADENTON, FLORIDA - MARCH 02: Ke'Bryan Hayes #13 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a double during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers during a spring training game at LECOM Park on March 02, 2021 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’...
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Very Early 2022 Opening Day Lineup Preview

With the 2021 MLB season preparing to come to an end fans can begin to look ahead to what the 2022 season will hold for the Pittsburgh Pirates. While the Pittsburgh Pirates are on their way to their third consecutive losing season they are finishing the 2021 season strong. Opening Day 2022 will bring a whole new energy to the Steel City. While it is likely the Pirates will still be a bottom feeder team, the fruits of their labor will finally begin to make it to Pittsburgh.
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Miami Marlins
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Alongside prospect progression, Pirates place Stallings and Wilson on IL, release Nogowski and Tom

CINCINNATI — Class AAA Indianapolis confirmed Monday that a bevy of the Pirates’ top prospects at Class AA Altoona have been promoted. Infielders Oneil Cruz (the Pirates’ No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline), Mason Martin (No. 17) and Rodolfo Castro (No. 25); outfielders Cal Mitchell (No. 18) and Canaan Smith-Njigba (No. 27); and pitchers Roansy Contreras (No. 6), Yerry De Los Santos and Osvaldo Bido were called up to Indianapolis.
MLB
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Potential 2022 Opening Day Rotation Options

One of the Pittsburgh Pirates strengths throughout their minor league season is their pitching depth. There should be a ton of roster overturn over the next year with many of the players being pitchers. But some, like Carmen Mlodzinski and Roansy Contreras, probably won’t start the season in the starting 5, likely being call-ups later down the line into summer. So who are the five guys that have the inside track for rotation spots?
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
MLB

10 potential AL Wild Card matchups ranked

Remember when everyone thought the playoff races were mostly settled? Here is your periodic reminder that the baseball season is long for a reason -- it gives plenty of time for all sorts of madness to happen. The American League Wild Card race is as loopy as any in recent memory. We don’t know who’s going to make it, we don’t know who’s going to host it and we have no idea what’s going to happen. Five teams, within 3 1/2 games of each other ... it could be anyone!
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
